Entertainment News LIVE UPDATES: Newly-wed Mouni Roy celebrates Valentine’s Day, KL Rahul wishes Athiya Shetty

It also happens to be the birth anniversary of the beautiful Madhubala, or Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood, or even ‘Venus of Indian cinema’ as she was often dubbed. The legendary star who is immortalised as Anarkali in Mughal-E-Azam, had a tragic personal life and died of a broken heart.

There has been much written about her relationships with Dilip Kumar and Prem Nath, and how devastated she was, when her romances crumbled. She died at the age of 36, after a long heart and lung illness.