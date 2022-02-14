Entertainment News LIVE UPDATES: Newly-wed Mouni Roy celebrates Valentine’s Day, KL Rahul wishes Athiya Shetty

It’s Valentine’s Day and Bollywood celebrities have penned emotional posts on social media for their loved ones, including Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neha Kakkar, Arpita Khan and Remo D’souza. While Sonam shared photos with Anand Ahuja saying that there ‘was nothing more important’ than love, Kareena posted a photo with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, calling them her ‘forever two’. Malaika shared a picture with Arjun Kapoor, and captioned it, “Mine.”
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is all set for his OTT debut Rudra, which is a remake of the successful British series, Luther, starring Idris Elba. “Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can’t wait to begin this new journey! Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times,” Ajay Devgn had said in a statement. It also stars Esha Deol.
Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shared a funny Valentine's Day post for her.
Madhubala's life was almost like a Bollywood script, filled with immense hardship, and a relentless flow of tragedy since childhood, and it continued till the end of her life.
On Madhubala's birthday anniversary, read how a nation's beloved icon died of a broken heart.
The trailer of Ajay Devgn's OTT debut a Hotstar Special titled Rudra is out.
Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar posted, "Will you be my Valentine @imouniroy? That was a rhetorical question, you have no choice — we're married. I love you❤️."
KL Rahul shared a blurred mirror seflie with actor Athiya Shetty and wrote, "Happy ❤️ day." Athiya too reacted with a heart emoji in the comments section.
Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund's first song, titled Aaya Ye Jhund Hai is out. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 4.
Sameera Reddy wrote along with her post, "Gals of a feather stick together💕#happygalentinesday to all our ladies out there 👭 #naughtynyra #sassysaasu #messymama #girlpower ♥️🙆🏻♀️."