Thursday, July 29, 2021
Entertainment news of July 29: Woman says Raj Kundra forced her to do bold scenes, FIR filed

Entertainment news on July 29: Here's your one stop for the latest Entertainment news updates.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 29, 2021 12:32:09 pm
shilpa shetty, raj kundra, sanjay dutt birthday kgf 2 look live blogShilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra arrested in porn apps case. (Photo: Raj Kundra, Sanjay Dutt/Instagram)

It is another day in the world of entertainment, with the industry celebrating Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, and coming out in support of actor Shilpa Shetty in the aftermath of the Raj Kundra porn case controversy. The makers of KGF Chapter 2 shared a brand new poster on the occasion of the Bollywood star’s special day, even as his family and Bollywood colleagues wished him.

“‘War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me’ – #Adheera, Happy Birthday @duttsanjay,” read the post featuring Dutt as the KGF 2 baddie Adheera. Dutt looked grand and menacing at the same time, sporting an armour and a sword in hand, along with cool-looking shades to match. Dutt, in turn, thanked everyone for their love and wrote on Instagram, “Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film’s release for a long time and I assure you that it’ll be worth the wait! #Adheera.”

Meanwhile, there is fresh development in the Raj Kundra porn case, with SEBI imposing a hefty sum of Rs 3 lakh fine for insider trading on the Kundras. Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for his involvement in a porn racket. Even as Kundra’s partner and celebrity Shilpa Shetty is facing new trouble every day as the case progresses, she has some loyal friends and supporters by her side. Her Hungama 2 producer Ratan Jain recently came out in her support and stated, “As much as I know Shilpa, she will not do something like that at all. I can’t really say, how much did she really know about her husband’s business, but I don’t think she was involved in it. Any family person should not do this kind of work and jitna main Shilpa ko jaanta hoon woh aisa kaam nahi karegi (I am sure Shilpa will not get involved in anything like this).”

 

12:24 (IST)29 Jul 2021
Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt shares a warm wish
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Dutt (@priyadutt)

Sharing a video on several old and new photos, Priya Dutt wrote, "Life has thrown many a punches at you, but with your strength, courage and resilience you have always picked your self up and faced the challenges. God made only one like you, then broke the mould :) and I am proud to be a little part of that mould . Happy Birthday my brother,wishing you good health & happiness always @duttsanjay @namrata62 #sanjaydutt #siblings #courage #love."

12:05 (IST)29 Jul 2021
New FIR on Raj Kundra: Woman says forced to perform bold scenes

Mumbai Police recently registered another FIR in the porn racket case in which businessman Raj Kundra is allegedly involved in. Now the total number of FIRs in the case stands at four. In this case, a 21-year-old woman has alleged that the accused had forced her to perform “bold scenes” by promising her money and using threats. An officer said the victim, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, said she had been forced to feature on three platforms.

11:54 (IST)29 Jul 2021
Shilpa Shetty get support

Ratan Jain, who has bankrolled Shilpa Shetty’s latest release Hungama 2, and have in the past collaborated on movies like Hathyar (2002) and Dhadkan (2000), came out in support of the actor. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested earlier this month for allegedly creating and distributing pornographic content via mobile apps. READ

11:51 (IST)29 Jul 2021
Maanayata Dutt's birthday wish for Sanjay
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

Sharing a photo with Sanjay Dutt, wife Maanayata Dutt wrote, "Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days😇...wishing you love, peace ,health and success ❤️...may God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life... love you❤️🤗😘#happybirthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautyfullife #thankyougod 🙏."

Meanwhile, former actor Somy Ali reacted to the controversy and said she has nothing against people who do pornography. "The mere taboo of talking about sex or porn ignites more curiosity. Personally, I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession as long as no one is hurt or sexually trafficked. It is pivotal that there shouldn’t be any sort of coercion. Otherwise, what anyone chooses to do sexually is none of my or anyone’s business. We have no right to judge anyone," she told Hindustan Times recently.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.