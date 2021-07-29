Entertainment news of July 29: Woman says Raj Kundra forced her to do bold scenes, FIR filed

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra arrested in porn apps case. (Photo: Raj Kundra, Sanjay Dutt/Instagram)

It is another day in the world of entertainment, with the industry celebrating Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, and coming out in support of actor Shilpa Shetty in the aftermath of the Raj Kundra porn case controversy. The makers of KGF Chapter 2 shared a brand new poster on the occasion of the Bollywood star’s special day, even as his family and Bollywood colleagues wished him.

“‘War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me’ – #Adheera, Happy Birthday @duttsanjay,” read the post featuring Dutt as the KGF 2 baddie Adheera. Dutt looked grand and menacing at the same time, sporting an armour and a sword in hand, along with cool-looking shades to match. Dutt, in turn, thanked everyone for their love and wrote on Instagram, “Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film’s release for a long time and I assure you that it’ll be worth the wait! #Adheera.”

Meanwhile, there is fresh development in the Raj Kundra porn case, with SEBI imposing a hefty sum of Rs 3 lakh fine for insider trading on the Kundras. Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for his involvement in a porn racket. Even as Kundra’s partner and celebrity Shilpa Shetty is facing new trouble every day as the case progresses, she has some loyal friends and supporters by her side. Her Hungama 2 producer Ratan Jain recently came out in her support and stated, “As much as I know Shilpa, she will not do something like that at all. I can’t really say, how much did she really know about her husband’s business, but I don’t think she was involved in it. Any family person should not do this kind of work and jitna main Shilpa ko jaanta hoon woh aisa kaam nahi karegi (I am sure Shilpa will not get involved in anything like this).”