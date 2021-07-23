scorecardresearch
Friday, July 23, 2021
Entertainment news on July 23: When and where to watch Shilpa Shetty’s Hungama 2, Raj Kundra’s police remand ends today

Shilpa Shetty's latest film Hungama 2 has premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra's police remand also ends today. He was arrested on Monday for allegedly creating and distributing porn films.

Updated: July 23, 2021 11:33:22 am
Hungama 2Hungama 2 is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday in connection with a case of allegedly making of pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. Kundra has been in police custody since then and might get some relief today.

Shilpa Shetty’s latest film Hungama 2, meanwhile, has premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. Besides Shilpa, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. The Priyadarshan directorial marks Shilpa’s return to movies after 14 years. Hungama 2 also marks the return of Priyadarshan to Hindi films. His last Hindi directorial Rangrezz, starring Jackky Bhagnani in the lead role, released in 2013.

Talking about Hungama 2, Shilpa Shetty had earlier said “When I first heard the script of Hungama 2, I couldn’t stop laughing. I have always wanted to work with this duo – Paresh Rawal and Priyadarshan. They have always created magic on screen, and I was really excited to be associated with them and Ratan ji back again after our hit track record. Hungama 2 is special as it’s my first film after 12 years and on an OTT platform. Audiences love comedy and so do I. I am so glad I did this one. People will love this family comic-caper.”

11:33 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor recently shot for a new project with Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra. Both, Kareena and Karisma shared BTS pictures from the sets. CHECK IT OUT

11:12 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Alia Bhatt's 'hangies with some weights'

Alia Bhatt shared a mirror selfie from her gym.

10:51 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Himesh Reshammiya picks his 9 favourite songs

Music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya is celebrating his 48th birthday today. On the occasion, he revisits some of his most popular songs for us and shares why they became a success. READ MORE

10:31 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Shilpa Shetty's first post after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in porn case

Shilpa Shetty shared first post after the arrest of husband Raj Kundra for allegedly creating and distributing porn. The actor shared a quote on ‘surviving challenges’. CHECK IT OUT

10:15 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Hungama 2 to release at this time

Hungama 2 will release via Disney Plus Hotstar at 7: 30PM IST today. The sequel to the 2003 drama-comedy Hungama, Hungama 2 features Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana and Paresh Rawal.

Apart from Hungama 2, some other OTT titles premiering today include 14 Phere, Feels Like Ishq, Hostel Daze Season 2, Ted Lasso Season 2, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kingdom: Ashin of the North and Chutzpah.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North is the prequel of the popular Korean series Kingdom that has acquired a huge fan base all over the world. In an exclusive interview with PTI, writer-director Kim Seong-hun shared, "Usually, it’s Hollywood that does the best job because they have the money and the know-how. So, to differentiate from Hollywood, what the Korean creators do is to become more original and have more original stories moulded to the zombie genre, which makes them look great. I think that’s why so many people love the Korean style." While it is yet to be known if Kingdom will be renewed for a third season, Kingdom: Ashin of the North is sure to satiate fans' appetite.

