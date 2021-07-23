Entertainment news on July 23: When and where to watch Shilpa Shetty’s Hungama 2, Raj Kundra’s police remand ends today

Hungama 2 is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday in connection with a case of allegedly making of pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. Kundra has been in police custody since then and might get some relief today.

Shilpa Shetty’s latest film Hungama 2, meanwhile, has premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. Besides Shilpa, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. The Priyadarshan directorial marks Shilpa’s return to movies after 14 years. Hungama 2 also marks the return of Priyadarshan to Hindi films. His last Hindi directorial Rangrezz, starring Jackky Bhagnani in the lead role, released in 2013.

Talking about Hungama 2, Shilpa Shetty had earlier said “When I first heard the script of Hungama 2, I couldn’t stop laughing. I have always wanted to work with this duo – Paresh Rawal and Priyadarshan. They have always created magic on screen, and I was really excited to be associated with them and Ratan ji back again after our hit track record. Hungama 2 is special as it’s my first film after 12 years and on an OTT platform. Audiences love comedy and so do I. I am so glad I did this one. People will love this family comic-caper.”