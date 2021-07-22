scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Entertainment news on July 22: Where can you watch Sarpatta Parambarai

Pa. Ranjith fans have reason to rejoice as his period sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya in the lead role, has released on Amazon Prime Video.

Updated: July 22, 2021 9:28:52 am
Sarpatta ParambaraiSarpatta Parambarai is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged making of pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications. A Mumbai court on Tuesday sent Kundra to police custody till July 23. The IT head of his company, Ryan Thorpe, was also arrested and sent to custody till July 23.

After Raj Kundra’s arrest, Shilpa Shetty skipped the shoot of her TV show Super Dancers Chapter 4. The actor is one of the judges on the Sony TV reality show. This Friday, Shilpa is supposed to make her comeback to movies with Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, which will arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Pa. Ranjith fans, meanwhile, have reason to rejoice as his period sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya in the lead role, has released on Amazon Prime Video. Ranjith has said Sarpatta Parambarai is an extension of his ideology like his earlier films.

“My films are an extension of my ideology. I have brought sports into the framework of political drama for this project. Be it speaking about Dalit politics or breaking the stereotypical image of subaltern culture, I have always tried to convey this important message through my movies,” Ranjith told PTI in an interview.

09:28 (IST)22 Jul 2021
Shweta Tiwari rocks in a pink suit. She looks stunning in the new photo.

09:15 (IST)22 Jul 2021
Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh party in Delhi

Sharing a photo from last night's get-together in Delhi, Karan Johar wrote, "Such a fun night!" Karan and Ranveer are in Delhi to recce for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

08:56 (IST)22 Jul 2021
Sonam Kapoor puts an end to pregnancy rumours

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share how she is managing her first day of periods. This post came after pregnancy rumours began. Sonam shared a boomerang video, and the text on her post read, "Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period..."

08:29 (IST)22 Jul 2021
'Great inspiring story'

Actor Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter to post, "#SarpattaParambarai @arya_offl  hats offffffff to you. @beemji  what a great inspiring story you hav told. @KalaiActor and all the actors r superb. @Music_Santhosh music elevates the movie to another level. Editing,cinematography and action choreography..all top notch👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼."

Silsila SidNaaz Ka, a film which will trace Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house, is now streaming on Voot. Set against the backdrop of friendship, love and romance, the movie will have unseen footage from the reality show, showcasing the good and bad times of Sidharth and Shehnaaz as a couple.

