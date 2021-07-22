Entertainment news on July 22: Where can you watch Sarpatta Parambarai

Sarpatta Parambarai is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged making of pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications. A Mumbai court on Tuesday sent Kundra to police custody till July 23. The IT head of his company, Ryan Thorpe, was also arrested and sent to custody till July 23.

After Raj Kundra’s arrest, Shilpa Shetty skipped the shoot of her TV show Super Dancers Chapter 4. The actor is one of the judges on the Sony TV reality show. This Friday, Shilpa is supposed to make her comeback to movies with Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, which will arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Pa. Ranjith fans, meanwhile, have reason to rejoice as his period sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya in the lead role, has released on Amazon Prime Video. Ranjith has said Sarpatta Parambarai is an extension of his ideology like his earlier films.

“My films are an extension of my ideology. I have brought sports into the framework of political drama for this project. Be it speaking about Dalit politics or breaking the stereotypical image of subaltern culture, I have always tried to convey this important message through my movies,” Ranjith told PTI in an interview.