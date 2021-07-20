Entertainment news on July 20: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra ‘key conspirator’ in porn case

Raj Kundra has been arrested in a case of making pornographic films. (Photo: Raj kundra/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police crime branch on Monday in a case of making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, “We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress.”

The Property Cell of the Mumbai crime branch had in February this year registered an FIR in connection with the case and arrested nine persons soon after. Kundra’s name came up during the interrogation of the accused, police officers said. Apart from the case by Mumbai police, Kundra’s name had also cropped up in a similar case that had been registered by the Maharashtra Cyber police last year.

Venkatesh-starrer Narappa has finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The film is the Telugu remake of critically acclaimed Tamil film Asuran, starring Dhanush in the lead role.

Narappa examines the pervasive caste system and the lengths men go to uphold caste pride. The film, also starring Priyamani, Ammu Abhiraami, Karthik Rathnam, Rajsekhar Aningi, Rao Ramesh and Rajiv Kanakala, has been bankrolled by Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu.

In other news, veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has turned 71 today. One of the most celebrated performers of Hindi cinema, Naseeruddin Shah’s filmography stands tall with films like Masoom, Manthan, Bhumika, Sparsh, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mandi, Ijaazat, A Wednesday, Maqbool and Ishqiya. The actor was last seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which hit theatres in January this year.