Monday, July 19, 2021
Entertainment news on July 19: Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy

What is happening in the world of cinema on Monday? Here’s your one-stop destination to keep on top of movie news.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 19, 2021 11:03:05 am
ent news july 19Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are expecting their second child. (Photo: Neha Dhupia, Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

As a new week begins, here we are the entertainment fix for you for the next few days – from films to web series, from filmi chatter to award functions.

Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, has a slate of big releases lined up – from the Citadel to The Matrix, from Text for You to Mindy Kaling’s next. While her Hindi film colleagues – Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, among others, husband Nick Jonas also dropped his social media post late on Sunday.

The weekend also saw the Cannes film festival ending in the south of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d’Or. The prestigious award was bagged by Julia Ducournau for “Titane” (France). The Grand Prix, meanwhile, was shared by Ashgar Farhadi for “A Hero” (Iran) and Juho Kuosmanen for “Compartment No.6” (Finland).

Night of Knowing Nothing, directed by Mumbai-based Payal Kapadia, has won the Oeil d’or (Golden Eye) award for best documentary at the 74th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (July 17).

11:00 (IST)19 Jul 2021
Jacqueline having 'amazing time' shooting with Sudeep
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Sharing a photo with Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez posted, "Had an amazing time shooting for my first South film venture with @kichchasudeepa 🥰🥰 in #VikrantRona Thank you @shaliniartss and @jack_manjunath_ for the warm welcome and amazing hospitality❤️ Working with @KichchaSudeepa is an experience I will cherish for a long long time, get ready for a tough game of chess next time we meet!! @anupsbhandari your clarity of thought and the way the universe of Vikrant Rona is created is amazing ❤️ Thanks to the entire team, see you again soon!! #VikrantRona is surely going to make India proud on a global level ❤️."

10:44 (IST)19 Jul 2021
Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced that they are expecting their second baby. It took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was …  Thank you, God. 😇❤️🤰🧿 @Imangadbedi @BediMehr  #WaheguruMehrKare,” the couple wrote.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Venkatesh-starrer Narappa will release on Amazon Prime Video. The remake of Dhanush-hit Asuran is among the big south Indian films going directly to OTT.

