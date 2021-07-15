Entertainment news on July 15

Malik is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

As we head towards the weekend, there is a slew of entertainment options lined up. RRR, perhaps the most awaited film of the year, will reveal the making video on Thursday. Called ‘Roar of RRR’, it will give a glimpse of making of SS Rajamouli film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Continuing his OTT reign, Fahadh Faasil is back with Malik, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayan and produced by Anto Joseph, Malik also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Sanal Aman, Dinesh Prabhakar, Divya Prabha and Parvathy Krishna.

Malik revolves around Sulaiman Malik (Fahadh), a charismatic leader who goes the extra mile to help the people of his community and provides them support to stand up against corrupt forces.

Talking about the film, Fahadh said in a statement, “Collaborating with a brilliant director such as Mahesh Sir is always a pleasure. The storyline of Malik is truly very special to me and we have put our heart and soul into making this film. I hope that viewers across the world share their love and appreciation for this film too.”

Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan are collaborating for the third time after Take Off (2017) and C U Soon (2020).

This week is not just special for Fahadh’s fans, but also all those who patiently waited for the Netflix teen comedy-drama Never Have I Ever Season 2. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan-starrer Never Have I Ever that released in 2020 was about a young girl from Sherman Oaks, California who is dealing with the death of her father. The series also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet, among others. The second season drops on Thursday.