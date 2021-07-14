scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Entertainment news on July 14: Mira Kapoor misses husband Shahid Kapoor, Loki cast shares message ahead of finale

This Wednesday, watch the Loki finale, which stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead role, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Updated: July 14, 2021 9:51:12 am
LokiLoki is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Those mid-week blues are here, but fret not as today’s entertainment lineup is sure to brighten up your day.

This Wednesday, watch the finale of MCU series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston in the lead role, on Disney Plus Hotstar. The six-episode series ends today, and if reports are to be believed, this series will have a larger impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s timeline. The series has opened a pandora’s box in terms of the backstories of the show’s characters and has also intrigued the audience with its treatment of the sacred timeline.

Apart from Hiddleston, the show also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

On July 14, Amazon Prime Video is all set to release the trailer of Hostel Daze Season 2. The first season of the show, which released in 2019, starred Adarsh Gourav in the lead role. Adarsh later played the lead role in Netflix’s The White Tiger. The role earned him a BAFTA nomination.

09:51 (IST)14 Jul 2021
Hrithik Roshan dances 'for no reason'
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan recently shared a dance video, calling it, 'Mera Dance Day'.

09:40 (IST)14 Jul 2021
Ahead of Loki finale, cast shares message

Loki's official Twitter page shared, "The #CountdowntoLoki Finale is on and the cast is ready to celebrate! Check out their special messages to you below before the finale starts streaming on @DisneyPlus. @SophiaDiMartino, our #Sylvie, is here to kick it off!"

09:37 (IST)14 Jul 2021
Mira Kapoor is missing husband Shahid Kapoor
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor shared a click with the actor and wrote, "You make my heart skip a beat.. or three or four. FaceTime just doesn’t cut it #missyousomuch"

Fahadh Faasil starred Malik will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 15. The Mahesh Narayanan directorial chronicles the journey of Sulaiman Malik (Fahadh), a charismatic leader who leads a revolution against authoritative forces trying to encroach on the lives of his people. The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Sanal Aman, Dinesh Prabhakar, Divya Prabha and Parvathy Krishna.

