Entertainment news on July 14: Mira Kapoor misses husband Shahid Kapoor, Loki cast shares message ahead of finale

Loki is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Those mid-week blues are here, but fret not as today’s entertainment lineup is sure to brighten up your day.

This Wednesday, watch the finale of MCU series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston in the lead role, on Disney Plus Hotstar. The six-episode series ends today, and if reports are to be believed, this series will have a larger impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s timeline. The series has opened a pandora’s box in terms of the backstories of the show’s characters and has also intrigued the audience with its treatment of the sacred timeline.

Apart from Hiddleston, the show also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

On July 14, Amazon Prime Video is all set to release the trailer of Hostel Daze Season 2. The first season of the show, which released in 2019, starred Adarsh Gourav in the lead role. Adarsh later played the lead role in Netflix’s The White Tiger. The role earned him a BAFTA nomination.