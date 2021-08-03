scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Entertainment News of August 3: RRR’s last schedule begins in Ukraine, Mandira Bedi tweets ‘Time to take life on’

Ranjit M Tewari directorial Bellbottom stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. The film will hit screens on August 19.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2021 10:46:18 am
akshay kumar, mandira bedi, RRRThe trailer of Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom will be out today. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram, RRR/Instagram, Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

Even as businessman Raj Kundra fails to get any relief in the adult films case, his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday finally issued a statement about the impact of the arrest on her personal life and public reputation.

Shilpa took to social media to post a two-page statement, wherein she requested people to respect her privacy, especially as a mother to two kids. Shilpa said that it was unfair that she and her family had been subjected to media trials even as the case is sub judice.

Also Read |After Shilpa Shetty releases first official statement since Raj Kundra’s arrest, sister Shamita says, ‘With you always’

““MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so in this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times,” read an excerpt from the actor’s long post.

Shilpa Shetty’s statement came days after she approached the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain various media organisations from publishing any ‘incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory’ content against her. On Saturday, hearing her plea, the Mumbai HC refused to restrain the media, commenting that it will “have a chilling effect on the freedom of press”. The court added, “Reportage of something based on what police have said is not defamatory.”

Today is also a special day for Akshay Kumar’s fans as the trailer of his upcoming film Bellbottom is set to release later in the day. Bellbottom will be the first big-ticket Bollywood film to release in theatres since the second wave of coronavirus forced cinema halls to shut down. The movie, also featuring Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta, will arrive in theatres on August 19.

10:40 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Mandira Bedi says 'Time to take life on'

On Tuesday, Mandira Bedi tweeted a strong message for herself and her fans. She wrote, "Onwards and upwards. Folded hands Time to take life on" in a tweet. The tweet comes days after she posted a handwritten note on her Instagram account with a caption that read, "Time to begin again."

10:30 (IST)03 Aug 2021
RRR team heads to Ukraine for last schedule

<

SS Rajamouli's film RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is now shooting for the last schedule of the film. The team has headed to Ukraine.

10:20 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Neha Dhupia's 'most favourite person' visits her

Neha Dhupia shared a set of photos on Twitter that featured her and daughter Mehr.

10:05 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Suniel Shetty calls Varun Tej 'absolute killer'

On Tuesday, Varun Tej posted a video of himself as he worked out at the gym. The actor is prepping for his upcoming film Ghani. The video impressed Suniel Shetty, who called Varun an "absolute killer."

Actor Sunil Grover celebrates his 44th birthday today. The actor, who rose to fame with his comic avatars on The Kapil Sharma Show, is now trying to widen his range. Recently, he was seen in shows like Ali Abbas Zafar's political drama Tandav and ZEE5's Sunflower, both portraying him in serious roles.

