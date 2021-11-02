scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Entertainment news Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat lit up on his birthday

Entertainment news Live Updates: As Shah Rukh Khan turns 56 on November 2, his fans made a beeline for his home Mannat while his colleagues wished him on social media. Actor Shanaya Kapoor also celebrates her birthday today.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 2, 2021 10:42:08 am
shah rukh khan birthdayIt's Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday today and his house Mannat is all lit. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan, srkianfc/Instagram)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday on November 2. Shah Rukh, who has been away from the big screens for close to three years now, is expected to have a muted celebration. His home Mannat has been decorated with lights ahead of his birthday as many fans made a beeline for what has become a landmark in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh’s birthday this year comes ahead of Diwali, which is on November 4. His elder son, Aryan Khan, was recently released on bail after spending 28 days in jail. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

Also read |When Shah Rukh Khan was asked if having children affected his career: 10 times SRK proved he’s the king of sass
Every year, on his birthday, the superstar greets the fans gathered outside his residence by appearing on the parapet to express his gratitude towards them. However, it is unclear whether he will continue with the tradition this year.
The actor is expected to return to films after his hiatus with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan that also co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is also said to be a part of a film being directed by filmmaker Atlee.

10:42 (IST)02 Nov 2021
Suresh Menon recalls Shah Rukh Khan's kindness towards his co-actors on his birthday

"Have worked with this lovely human being in 4 films and will never tire of telling the world about his wonderful behavior and kindness towards co workers and fans. Many many happy returns of the day dear @iamsrk may God always bless you and protect, you and your family," actor Suresh Menon wrote on Twitter. 

10:34 (IST)02 Nov 2021
Simi Garewal calls Shah Rukh Khan a 'bright light'

Simi Garewal shared a few photos of herself with Shah Rukh as she wished him a happy birthday.

10:28 (IST)02 Nov 2021
Rahul Dev wishes the 'Shah' of entertainment

Actor Rahul Dev wished SRK on his birthday today. "Here's wishing the 'Shah' of entertainment, @iamsrk a very happy, healthy and blessed birthday...#HappyBirthdaySRK  #ShahRukhKhan," he wrote on Twitter. 

10:21 (IST)02 Nov 2021
'May you always be my inspiration to entertain'

Aahana Kumra shared a photo of herself with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, "Happiest birthday @iamsrk ! May you always be my inspiration to entertain, to work hard, your humility and above all your dignity! God bless you and your family! Have a great year!"

10:18 (IST)02 Nov 2021
Kubbra Sait calls herself a Shah Rukh Khan fan

Actor Kubbra Sait wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday as she tweeted, 'This day would be empty, lacking lustre & basically boring as hell if I didn’t take a moment to wish @iamsrk a very happy birthday. I hope you hug it out close & warm, with the ones you love. Hope this day is about no one but you & yours. Lots of love, Just another fan.'

10:14 (IST)02 Nov 2021
Shah Rukh Khan's home lit up for his birthday
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by iamsrk🔵 (@srkianfc)

Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat is all decked up on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is also celebrating her birthday today. She will be launched by Karan Johar. She earlier assisted on Gunjan Saxena that starred her cousin Janhvi Kapoor. Karan had earlier announced that Shanaya is joining his Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) squad and make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions.

