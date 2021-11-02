Entertainment news Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat lit up on his birthday

It's Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday today and his house Mannat is all lit. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan, srkianfc/Instagram)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday on November 2. Shah Rukh, who has been away from the big screens for close to three years now, is expected to have a muted celebration. His home Mannat has been decorated with lights ahead of his birthday as many fans made a beeline for what has become a landmark in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh’s birthday this year comes ahead of Diwali, which is on November 4. His elder son, Aryan Khan, was recently released on bail after spending 28 days in jail. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

Every year, on his birthday, the superstar greets the fans gathered outside his residence by appearing on the parapet to express his gratitude towards them. However, it is unclear whether he will continue with the tradition this year.

The actor is expected to return to films after his hiatus with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan that also co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is also said to be a part of a film being directed by filmmaker Atlee.