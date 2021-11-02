Entertainment news Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat lit up on his birthday

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday on November 2. Shah Rukh, who has been away from the big screens for close to three years now, is expected to have a muted celebration. His home Mannat has been decorated with lights ahead of his birthday as many fans made a beeline for what has become a landmark in Mumbai.
Shah Rukh’s birthday this year comes ahead of Diwali, which is on November 4. His elder son, Aryan Khan, was recently released on bail after spending 28 days in jail. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.
Every year, on his birthday, the superstar greets the fans gathered outside his residence by appearing on the parapet to express his gratitude towards them. However, it is unclear whether he will continue with the tradition this year.
The actor is expected to return to films after his hiatus with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan that also co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is also said to be a part of a film being directed by filmmaker Atlee.
"Have worked with this lovely human being in 4 films and will never tire of telling the world about his wonderful behavior and kindness towards co workers and fans. Many many happy returns of the day dear @iamsrk may God always bless you and protect, you and your family," actor Suresh Menon wrote on Twitter.
Simi Garewal shared a few photos of herself with Shah Rukh as she wished him a happy birthday.
Actor Rahul Dev wished SRK on his birthday today. "Here's wishing the 'Shah' of entertainment, @iamsrk a very happy, healthy and blessed birthday...#HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukhKhan," he wrote on Twitter.
Aahana Kumra shared a photo of herself with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, "Happiest birthday @iamsrk ! May you always be my inspiration to entertain, to work hard, your humility and above all your dignity! God bless you and your family! Have a great year!"
Actor Kubbra Sait wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday as she tweeted, 'This day would be empty, lacking lustre & basically boring as hell if I didn’t take a moment to wish @iamsrk a very happy birthday. I hope you hug it out close & warm, with the ones you love. Hope this day is about no one but you & yours. Lots of love, Just another fan.'
Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat is all decked up on the occasion of his 56th birthday.