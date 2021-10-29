Entertainment news Live Updates: Raveena Tandon welcomes Aryan Khan’s bail, says ‘as a parent, I can relate to the sleepless nights’

As actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, his friends and family shared thankful posts on social media. After Shah Rukh was seen posing with his team of lawyers, Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan has also shared monochrome photos featuring her with Aryan and SRK. Shah Rukh’s friend and filmmaker Karan Johar also shared a photo of both of them with a heart emoji.
Aryan received bail nearly 25 days since he was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drug bust case. The court also granted bail to co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in their pleas against rejection of their bail applications by the special NDPS court. Aryan and other co-accused are likely to walk out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on Saturday.
Friday will also see the releases of Emraan Hashmi-starrer Dybbuk, Kriti Sanon-Rajkummar Rao film Hum Do Hamare Do, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam and Bhajarangi 2. While Dybbuk is a remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran Ezra, Hum Do Hamare Do also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal.
Raveena Tandon reacted to Aryan Khan's bail without mentioning him or his family. She shared a post on Twitter that read, "As a Parent, I can relate to the sleepless nights, As a friend, I wish them all the strength, May All good and Positivity Shine now." Raveena wrote, "Hope it’s a Happy Diwali for all of you and May This world see love and peace always."
Superstar Rajinikanth is undergoing routine medical examination at a hospital here, sources close to the top star said on Thursday. "It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed said.
Mukul Rohatgi told NDTV about Shah Rukh Khan, "He has been very, very worried the last three-four days that I was there and I’m not even sure whether he had proper meals. He was just having coffee after coffee. And he was very, very worried. And I could see a big sense of relief, yeah, on the father’s face last time I met him.” He added that SRK was “making notes” to help the legal team.
After his son Aryan Khan was granted bail in cruise ship drugs bust case, Shah Rukh Khan reacted with “tears of joy” as per Mukul Rohatgi, the former Attorney General of India and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.