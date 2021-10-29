Entertainment news Live Updates: Raveena Tandon welcomes Aryan Khan’s bail, says ‘as a parent, I can relate to the sleepless nights’

As actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, his friends and family shared thankful posts on social media. After Shah Rukh was seen posing with his team of lawyers, Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan has also shared monochrome photos featuring her with Aryan and SRK. Shah Rukh’s friend and filmmaker Karan Johar also shared a photo of both of them with a heart emoji.

Aryan received bail nearly 25 days since he was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drug bust case. The court also granted bail to co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in their pleas against rejection of their bail applications by the special NDPS court. Aryan and other co-accused are likely to walk out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on Saturday.

