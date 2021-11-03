Entertainment news Live Updates: Salman Khan, Rekha attend Bollywood Diwali parties, Sooryavanshi song Naaja out

Diwali bashes have begun in tinseltown. Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali party attended by several prominent faces from the film and television industry. The guests included Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Aayush Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Ektaa Kapoor, Sudeep Sahir, Pooja Gaur, Karan Patel, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda among others.

Sandeep Sikand’s Diwali bash saw Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni and Dheeraj Dhoopar among others in attendance.

Meanwhile, actor Kristen Stewart got engaged to actor-writer Dylan Meyer. The Twilight actor shared the news of her engagement during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “We’re marrying. We’re totally going to do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying. It’s happening,” she said. Kristen and Dylan have been dating for over two years now.

Last year, speaking with InStyle Magazine, Kristen opened up about ‘being hounded’ to label herself. “I was going out every day knowing I’d be photographed while I was being affectionate with my girlfriend, but I didn’t want to talk about it. I did feel an enormous pressure, but it wasn’t put on me by the [LGBTQ+] community. People were seeing those pictures and reading these articles and going, ‘Oh, well, I need to be shown’. I was a kid, and I felt personally affronted. Now I relish it. I love the idea that anything I do with ease rubs off on somebody who is struggling. That s–t’s dope! When I see a little kid clearly feeling themselves in a way that they wouldn’t have when I grew up, it makes me skip,” she had said.