Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Entertainment news Live Updates: Salman Khan, Rekha attend Bollywood Diwali parties, Sooryavanshi song Naaja out

Entertainment news Live Updates: Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali party attended by several prominent faces from the film and television industry.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 3, 2021 11:00:33 am
Salman KhanSalman Khan will be seen next in Antim.

Diwali bashes have begun in tinseltown. Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali party attended by several prominent faces from the film and television industry. The guests included Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Aayush Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Ektaa Kapoor, Sudeep Sahir, Pooja Gaur, Karan Patel, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda among others.

Sandeep Sikand’s Diwali bash saw Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni and Dheeraj Dhoopar among others in attendance.

Meanwhile, actor Kristen Stewart got engaged to actor-writer Dylan Meyer. The Twilight actor shared the news of her engagement during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “We’re marrying. We’re totally going to do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying. It’s happening,” she said. Kristen and Dylan have been dating for over two years now.

Last year, speaking with InStyle Magazine, Kristen opened up about ‘being hounded’ to label herself. “I was going out every day knowing I’d be photographed while I was being affectionate with my girlfriend, but I didn’t want to talk about it. I did feel an enormous pressure, but it wasn’t put on me by the [LGBTQ+] community. People were seeing those pictures and reading these articles and going, ‘Oh, well, I need to be shown’. I was a kid, and I felt personally affronted. Now I relish it. I love the idea that anything I do with ease rubs off on somebody who is struggling. That s–t’s dope! When I see a little kid clearly feeling themselves in a way that they wouldn’t have when I grew up, it makes me skip,” she had said.

10:58 (IST)03 Nov 2021
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif dance to the beats of Najaa!

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are all set to make you dance this Diwali with Sooryavansh song 'Najaa'.

Check out the song here: 



Sooryavanshi will release in theatres on November 5.

10:43 (IST)03 Nov 2021
Rekha, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali dinner

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Tuesday night hosted a quaint Diwali dinner at his Mumbai residence. Malhotra shared pictures of his guests -- Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor -- on his Instagram handle. SEE PHOTOS.

10:23 (IST)03 Nov 2021
Kristen Stewart engaged to Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart said on Tuesday she was engaged to her partner of two years, actress and writer Dylan Meyer.

Stewart, who in 2017 said she was bisexual, said Meyer had proposed to her. READ MORE.

10:09 (IST)03 Nov 2021
Ramesh Taurani's star-studded Diwali bash

Film producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party on Tuesday saw Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Bobby Deol and Ekta Kapoor among others in attendance.


CaptionSalman Khan at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)




Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)




Bobby Deol with Ramesh Taurani at his Diwali party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)




Ekta Kapoor at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Recently, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh in an interview with Harper Bazaar India. She thought that they were ‘negative’ people after watching their films Omkara and Kalyug.

