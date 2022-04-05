scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Entertainment News Live Updates: RRR’s box office performance to Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday

Entertainment Latest News Today LIVE: As Rashmika Mandanna turns 26, we trace her rise and growing popularity across the country. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli's RRR is eyeing a major record at box office, while Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding is making news too.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 5, 2022 12:30:24 pm
Entertainment today Updates, Entertainment Latest News TodayEntertainment LIVE Updates: Follow this blog for all the entertainment updates.

Entertainment Live News Update 5 April 2022: SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to rule the roost. The Telugu magnum opus that is wrecking havoc for every other film at the theatres is now inching towards collection Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie came down heavily on Bollywood’s latest release, John Abraham starrer Attack. Running in its second week, RRR slowed down the previous hit The Kashmir Files at the ticketing windows too.

As we await to see RRR smashing more box office records, we also await for a confirmation on the most anticipated Bollywood weddings in recent times – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While speculations are rife that the two superstars are set to tie the knot this month, Ranbir’s uncle and yesteryear actor Randhir Kapoor denied of any such plan. However, several sources have confirmed April 17 as the D-day.

And in the midst of everything that’s trending in the world of entertainment, actor Rashmika Mandanna is also celebrating her 26th birthday on Tuesday. The star from the south Indian film industry has given us hits like Kirik Party, Anjani Putra, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Yajamana, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bheeshma, Pogaru and the recent blockbuster Pushpa.

Rashmika is set to make her Hindi debut in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The Bollywood film is currently in post-production. She is also a part of Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati. Rashmika has also been cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, after Parineeti Chopra opted out of the project.

Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen in Telugu film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, spoke about sharing the stage with Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh in the film’s pre-release event.

She told media in Hyderabad, "It always feels nice when other actors support your film and want your film to work. For me, it was a special moment. Why would they come and be on the stage with us if that’s not the case? What Sai Pallavi and Keerthy have created is just wow. They deserve it, and I am so proud of them. I was mindblown to see the audiences’ reaction while they were speaking (on the stage)."

She also shared her experience of working with Sharwanand. "Working with Sharwa was easy. He was very kind and sweet. He has just been the nicest person," she said.

