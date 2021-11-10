Entertainment news Live Updates: Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha wedding festivities begin

The wedding season is set to begin in all seriousness in Bollywood. Starting the trend of celebrity weddings are Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha. Sources close to the actors have confirmed to indianexpress.com that they will indeed be tying the knot in a destination wedding. Rajkummar and Patralekha have been tight-lipped about their wedding.

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain will also be getting married soon. However, the couples have maintained silence about their nuptials.

The couple is expected to make a statement on Thursday. Bride to be Patralekhaa shared a beautiful video of herself on Wednesday. “Sunshine,” she captioned the photos as she shared sunkissed photos of herself. Farah Khan appreciated the photos.

The song Kusu Kusu from the film Satyameva Jayate 2 has also released, and it features Nora Fatehi. Sung by Zahrah Khan and Dev Negi, with music by Tanishk Bagchi, the song sees Nora dancing among flames, while John Abraham watches moodily from a corner, as he appears to be on one of his missions. The lyrics have been written by Tanishk.