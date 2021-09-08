Entertainment news LIVE UPDATES: Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia dies

We are back with a fresh slate of entertainment news. From new film releases to movie promotions and general celeb news, here’s everything that has been making headlines in the world of Indian entertainment.
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently confirmed that his mother Aruna Bhatia has been taken ill, and requested his fans to send good wishes to his family. The actor shared a small note on Instagram regarding the same. He wrote, “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough time for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help.”
The actor had to fly back from the UK on Monday after hearing the unfortunate news. Akshay had been shooting for his upcoming thriller movie Cinderella abroad.
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii had an early screening of the film recently, and its first reviews are out. Hailed as one of the finest biopics made, the movie was a given thumbs up. On the other hand, Kangana herself called Thalaivii the best performance of her career. “What a gratifying experience to watch Thalaivii, the best film of my career so far. Thalaivii is a theatrical experience, hopefully Hindi multiplexes will also play it. I am confident that it will bring audiences back to theatres,” she shared on social media.
Akshay Kumar shared the news of his mother's demise. He tweeted, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."
Sara Ali Khan is in the Maldives with a friend. She shared several photos wishing her 'pretty best friend' on her birthday. During the pandemic, Sara has sure become the poster child of perfect vacation photos.
Sunny Leone has announced her new film. "Here we go!! Another awesome project starts!!," she wrote. The film is titled Oh My Ghost. Well, full marks for the pun.
Sharing a BTS video from Thalaivii song Nain Bandhe Naino Se, Kangana Ranaut talked about how dancing on this song was a challenge for her.