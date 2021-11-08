Padma Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami honoured with Padma Shri, see photos

The ceremony to honour Padma awardees with take place on Monday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The awards will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind. Among the awardees are Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar and late singer SP Balasubramaniam.

Speaking about the honour, Kangana had earlier said, “I started my journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh, and for me to be in the same league as these bigwigs we have grown up watching, whether it is Karan’s films or Ekta Kapoor’s serials… We knew these people, growing up. And who has not heard Adnan Sami ji’s songs? For a girl like me, to get a Padma Shri alongside them is a matter of pride.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “humbled and overwhelmed. My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was ‘too young’, ‘too raw’ and it was ‘too soon’ to make things happen. Through the years I’ve realised it’s never ‘too soon’ to live out your dreams and being ‘too young’ is probably the best thing. Today, as I’m conferred with the 4th highest civilian honor- ‘Padmashri’, I’m humbled.”

Karan Johar had written, “It’s not very often that I am at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion…The Padma Shri. Such an honour to receive one of the civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed.”