scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 08, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Padma Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami honoured with Padma Shri, see photos

Entertainment news Live Updates: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Adnan Sami are among celebs who will be awarded Padma awards on Monday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 8, 2021 12:14:19 pm
Entertainment news updates: Kangana Ranaut and Adnan Sami were honoured with Padma Shri today. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

The ceremony to honour Padma awardees with take place on Monday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The awards will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind. Among the awardees are Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar and late singer SP Balasubramaniam.

Speaking about the honour, Kangana had earlier said, “I started my journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh, and for me to be in the same league as these bigwigs we have grown up watching, whether it is Karan’s films or Ekta Kapoor’s serials… We knew these people, growing up. And who has not heard Adnan Sami ji’s songs? For a girl like me, to get a Padma Shri alongside them is a matter of pride.”
Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “humbled and overwhelmed. My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was ‘too young’, ‘too raw’ and it was ‘too soon’ to make things happen. Through the years I’ve realised it’s never ‘too soon’ to live out your dreams and being ‘too young’ is probably the best thing. Today, as I’m conferred with the 4th highest civilian honor- ‘Padmashri’, I’m humbled.”

Karan Johar had written, “It’s not very often that I am at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion…The Padma Shri. Such an honour to receive one of the civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed.”

Live Blog

Follow all the LIVE UPDATES here:

12:10 (IST)08 Nov 2021
Actor Sarita Joshi receives Padma Shri

Television and theater actor Sarita Joshi was honoured with Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind.

11:50 (IST)08 Nov 2021
Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri moment

Kangana Ranaut was honoured with Padma Shri award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. The actor was seen a beige-and-black saree.

11:42 (IST)08 Nov 2021
Kangana Ranaut receives Padma Shri

President Ram Nath Kovind honoured Kangana Ranaut with Padma Shri. As she was receiving the award, her sister Rangoli Ranaut, who was present at the venue, was seen applauded and cheering the actor.

11:41 (IST)08 Nov 2021
Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra receives Padma Vibhushan

At Padma Awards 2020 ceremony, which is being held in Delhi, noted Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra was honoured with Padma Vibhushan.

11:39 (IST)08 Nov 2021
Singer Adnan Sami receives Padma Shri

Singer Adnan Sami was honoured with Padma Shri Award on Monday by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut on Monday announced that her production venture Tiku Weds Sheru starts filming today. Sharing the news on Instagram, the Thalaivii actor wrote, "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru. Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first."

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd