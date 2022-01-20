Entertainment News Live Updates: Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan trailer to release today

scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 20, 2022
A lot is happening in the world of entertainment today. From the highly-anticipated Gehraiyaan trailer release starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday to the new posters reveal of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, there is a number of things to unpack.

12:06 (IST)20 Jan 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana decodes his 10-year film career

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about his "urge" to be a part of stories with a message and revisits his debut film, Vicky Donor, and how it set him on this path. READ THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE

11:53 (IST)20 Jan 2022
Hrithik Roshan shares mom Pinky’s impressive fitness journey

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a video of his mother Pinky Roshan working out, and mentioned in his lengthy post that she started working out at the age of 58. READ THIS

11:50 (IST)20 Jan 2022
Twinkle Khanna sings again
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Sharing a video of herself singing 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Paagal Hai', Twinkle Khanna asks, "how many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible?"

The Batman starring Pattinson explores the younger, angrier and darker side of the caped superhero. The released promos have already created a great deal of noise about the potential greatness of the comic book film. Now it remains to be seen if the feature will actually manage to live up to the hype.

Meanwhile, in the world of Indian television, there was some unfortunate news to be had with respect to TV star Shaheer Sheikh. The actor's father passed away after suffering from Covid-19 complications. Shaheer had earlier taken to social media to share that his father is suffering from the disease and is very critical.

