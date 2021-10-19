Entertainment news live updates: Kartik Aaryan completed Dhamaka shoot in 9 days

It’s time for all the Kartik Aaryan fans to rejoice as the trailer of his next film, Dhamaka is releasing on Tuesday. The film marks Aaryan’s first collaboration with filmmaker Ram Madhvani, who recently delivered a hit web series, Aarya starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role.

In the movie, Aaryan essays the role of a news anchor Arjun Pathak. He gets embroiled in a tense situation when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. That call changes his life forever.

Earlier slated for a theatrical release, now the film will stream on Netflix from November 19. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Kartik said that the experience of working with Ram Madhvani allowed him to ‘explore and showcase a new facet of my personality’. “Dhamaka has been a very exciting & enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences & my fans all around the world on Netflix,” the actor said in a statement.

Director Ram Madhvani said that as a filmmaker, he is always “inclined towards human stories.”

“Though this one is a thriller at the outset, there lies a lot of emotion and drama in the screenplay that leads to the adrenaline rush. This film demanded a young actor, with a certain amount of rawness in the space. Kartik, being one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, fits the bill,” Madhvani said.

In other entertainment news, Sunny Deol is celebrating his birthday. His brother Bobby Deol shared a photo of the actor with his siblings that included sisters Ajieta and Vijeta. Sunny turns 65 today.