Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Entertainment news live updates: Kartik Aaryan completed Dhamaka shoot in 9 days

Entertainment news live updates: Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka teaser will be unveiled today. Earlier slated for a theatrical release, the Ram Madhvani directorial will stream on Netflix on November 19. Sunny Deol also celebrates his birthday today.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 19, 2021 12:10:42 pm
dhamaka trailerKartik Aaryan plays the lead role in Dhamaka. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

It’s time for all the Kartik Aaryan fans to rejoice as the trailer of his next film, Dhamaka is releasing on Tuesday. The film marks Aaryan’s first collaboration with filmmaker Ram Madhvani, who recently delivered a hit web series, Aarya starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role.

In the movie, Aaryan essays the role of a news anchor Arjun Pathak. He gets embroiled in a tense situation when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. That call changes his life forever.

Earlier slated for a theatrical release, now the film will stream on Netflix from November 19. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Kartik said that the experience of working with Ram Madhvani allowed him to ‘explore and showcase a new facet of my personality’. “Dhamaka has been a very exciting & enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences & my fans all around the world on Netflix,” the actor said in a statement.

Director Ram Madhvani said that as a filmmaker, he is always “inclined towards human stories.”

“Though this one is a thriller at the outset, there lies a lot of emotion and drama in the screenplay that leads to the adrenaline rush. This film demanded a young actor, with a certain amount of rawness in the space. Kartik, being one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, fits the bill,” Madhvani said.

In other entertainment news, Sunny Deol is celebrating his birthday. His brother Bobby Deol shared a photo of the actor with his siblings that included sisters Ajieta and Vijeta. Sunny turns 65 today.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates from Dhamaka trailer launch

12:10 (IST)19 Oct 2021
Amita Madhvani on shooting Dhamaka in bio-bubble

Amita Madhvani, who has co-produced the film under the banner of Ram Madhvani Films, shared how the team had to shoot the film while being in a bio bubble. "We had no other option. We took precautions and everyone was very cooperative. Everyone on my set is important and we sent them safe." 

12:05 (IST)19 Oct 2021
Kartik Aaryan confirms he shot Dhamaka in 9 days

Sharing his experience of working on Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan called his character, "the most challenging roles I played." He said, "It became a cakewalk because of Ram sir. He is a maverick. He shoots in a very different style. Everyone who knows him can vouch he is different as a director. The film is based in a room and everything is real. He has a unique filmmaking style where he never even says action and allows actors to start. 'I am at your service' is his line and he follows it to the T. It was challenging when I heard the script but he made it easy for me.

12:01 (IST)19 Oct 2021
Ram Madhvani on Dhamaka

Sharing how the trailer launch event is a 'big deal' for him and his team, Ram Madhvani said Dhamaka is about an ambitious man. "It's a human drama story about emotions. This film is about an ambitious man, who because of his climb to success, falls. It's about what he gains and loses." 

11:58 (IST)19 Oct 2021
'You won't see me in Dhamaka, you will see Arjun Pathak': Kartik Aaryan

Sharing what drew him to the character of Arjun Pathak, Kartik said, "Arjun Pathak is not vanilla for me, he is grey. I have always played relatable characters. I am also ambitious about my career and life. The certain circumstances that come in Arjun's life, a lot have gone through it. It's very relatable and can come from any profession. He is also not preachy." When Ram Madhvani approached the actor for the role, he said yes immediately. "I worked earnestly and followed Ram sir's vision. You won't see me in Dhamaka, you will see Arjun Pathak," Kartik said.

11:48 (IST)19 Oct 2021
Kartik Aaryan: 'Dhamaka will bring alive thrilling tale'
Kartik Aaryan at the trailer launch of Dhamaka. (Photo: Sana Farzeen)

Kartik Aaryan kick-started the Dhamaka trailer launch event by enacting a part of his character Arjun Pathak. He showed a 'dhamaka' footage about a secret deal that took place between a man and his family. Throwing light on his character, he says that ambition drove Arjun to make some decisions that he wishes no one should ever have to take. "A phone call changed his life and Dhamaka will bring alive this thrilling tale of Arjun."

11:34 (IST)19 Oct 2021
Before Dhamaka's trailer, revisiting its teaser

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka will release today.

Director Ram Madhvani also shared his experience of working with Kartik Aaryan. The filmmmaker, who is collaborating with the actor for the first time, said he wants to work with him again. “I have been wanting to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for some years now . I’m thrilled he wanted to do Dhamaka. Every day Kartik gave his all to the 360 degree system with which I work. His full involvement, his passion, his precise calibration as an actor is something that I hugely respect. It would be great to collaborate with him again because he made my work better,” the Aarya maker said.

Besides Dhamaka, Ram Madhvani is also preparing for the second season of Aarya which will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar soon.

