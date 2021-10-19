Entertainment news live updates: Kartik Aaryan completed Dhamaka shoot in 9 days

It’s time for all the Kartik Aaryan fans to rejoice as the trailer of his next film, Dhamaka is releasing on Tuesday. The film marks Aaryan’s first collaboration with filmmaker Ram Madhvani, who recently delivered a hit web series, Aarya starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role.
In the movie, Aaryan essays the role of a news anchor Arjun Pathak. He gets embroiled in a tense situation when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. That call changes his life forever.
Earlier slated for a theatrical release, now the film will stream on Netflix from November 19. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles.
Talking about the film, Kartik said that the experience of working with Ram Madhvani allowed him to ‘explore and showcase a new facet of my personality’. “Dhamaka has been a very exciting & enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences & my fans all around the world on Netflix,” the actor said in a statement.
Director Ram Madhvani said that as a filmmaker, he is always “inclined towards human stories.”
“Though this one is a thriller at the outset, there lies a lot of emotion and drama in the screenplay that leads to the adrenaline rush. This film demanded a young actor, with a certain amount of rawness in the space. Kartik, being one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, fits the bill,” Madhvani said.
Amita Madhvani, who has co-produced the film under the banner of Ram Madhvani Films, shared how the team had to shoot the film while being in a bio bubble. "We had no other option. We took precautions and everyone was very cooperative. Everyone on my set is important and we sent them safe."
Sharing his experience of working on Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan called his character, "the most challenging roles I played." He said, "It became a cakewalk because of Ram sir. He is a maverick. He shoots in a very different style. Everyone who knows him can vouch he is different as a director. The film is based in a room and everything is real. He has a unique filmmaking style where he never even says action and allows actors to start. 'I am at your service' is his line and he follows it to the T. It was challenging when I heard the script but he made it easy for me.
Sharing how the trailer launch event is a 'big deal' for him and his team, Ram Madhvani said Dhamaka is about an ambitious man. "It's a human drama story about emotions. This film is about an ambitious man, who because of his climb to success, falls. It's about what he gains and loses."
Sharing what drew him to the character of Arjun Pathak, Kartik said, "Arjun Pathak is not vanilla for me, he is grey. I have always played relatable characters. I am also ambitious about my career and life. The certain circumstances that come in Arjun's life, a lot have gone through it. It's very relatable and can come from any profession. He is also not preachy." When Ram Madhvani approached the actor for the role, he said yes immediately. "I worked earnestly and followed Ram sir's vision. You won't see me in Dhamaka, you will see Arjun Pathak," Kartik said.
Kartik Aaryan kick-started the Dhamaka trailer launch event by enacting a part of his character Arjun Pathak. He showed a 'dhamaka' footage about a secret deal that took place between a man and his family. Throwing light on his character, he says that ambition drove Arjun to make some decisions that he wishes no one should ever have to take. "A phone call changed his life and Dhamaka will bring alive this thrilling tale of Arjun."
The trailer of Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka will release today.