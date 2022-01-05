Entertainment news Live Updates: Birthday wishes pour in for Deepika Padukone

India reported 58,097 new Covid-19 cases and 534 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday. In the wake of surging Covid cases, Delhi became the first major metro to impose a weekend curfew, with Punjab and Karnataka following suit. Many films have also postponed their release in the wake of more stringent norms.

While Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and SS Rajamouli’s RRR have already been postponed, the fate of Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam hangs in balance. The film releases on January 13 along with Ajith-starrer Valimai.