scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Entertainment news Live Updates: Birthday wishes pour in for Deepika Padukone

Entertainment News Live Updates: While Sonu Nigam and his family tested positive for Covid-19, Amitabh Bachchan said he is dealing with 'domestic' Covid-19 situation.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: January 5, 2022 11:54:28 am
ent news live deepika birthday 83 boEntertainment News Live Updates: It is Deepika Padukone's 35th birthday today. (Photo: Deepika Padukone'/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday. As the actor turns 35, wishes started pouring in for her. Deepika has a busy year ahead of her. After co-producing 83, she will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan that comes out on Amazon Prime. She will also be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, Project K that is being directed by Nag Ashwin, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and the remake of The Intern which she will also produce.

See in photos |‘I was unrecognisable physically…’: Deepika Padukone on getting Covid-19, how it changed her fundamentally

As India deals with surging Covid-19 numbers, actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said that he is taking some time off from social media to deal with a ‘domestic Covid situations’. The actor didn’t provide any information beyond that. Earlier, Sonu Nigam also confirmed that he, his wife and son have also tested positive for the virus. The singer and his family are at present in Dubai. In recent days, several Bollywood personalities such as John Abraham’s wife, Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and others have tested positive for the virus.

Live Blog

Follow all the Entertainment News of January 5 here:

11:54 (IST)05 Jan 2022
Sunny Leone shared her new dance video 'Auntiyaan Dance Karengi'

Sharing the link of the song,. Sunny Leone tweeted, "Calling all the aunties in the house!! Let's set the dance floor on 🔥 cause #AuntiyaanDanceKarengi OUT NOW!!'

11:41 (IST)05 Jan 2022
Isha Koppikar wishes Deepika Padukone on birthday

Sharing an old selfie with the birthday girl Deepika, Isha Koppikar tweeted, "Happy Birthday to this beautiful soul @deepikapadukone Keep rocking, keep growing! Wishing you a fabulous year ahead."

11:36 (IST)05 Jan 2022
Prabha starrer Radhe Shyam's release postponed

"We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..! #RadheShyamPostponed," tweeted the makers of the Prabha starrer. The film was set to hit big the big screens on January 14. 

READ MORE

11:32 (IST)05 Jan 2022
Gehraiyaan gets a release date on Deepika's birthday

On, Deepika's birthday, Gehraiyaan makers shared new posters of the Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa starrer along with the release date. Directed by Shakun Batra and made under the Dharam banner, Gehraiyaan will release on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Karan Johar took to Twitter to post, "We can see the shore, till then we’ll dive into your love! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releases Feb 11."

India reported 58,097 new Covid-19 cases and 534 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday. In the wake of surging Covid cases, Delhi became the first major metro to impose a weekend curfew, with Punjab and Karnataka following suit. Many films have also postponed their release in the wake of more stringent norms.

While Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and SS Rajamouli’s RRR have already been postponed, the fate of Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam hangs in balance. The film releases on January 13 along with Ajith-starrer Valimai.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd