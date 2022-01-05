Entertainment news Live Updates: Birthday wishes pour in for Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday. As the actor turns 35, wishes started pouring in for her. Deepika has a busy year ahead of her. After co-producing 83, she will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan that comes out on Amazon Prime. She will also be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, Project K that is being directed by Nag Ashwin, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and the remake of The Intern which she will also produce.
As India deals with surging Covid-19 numbers, actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said that he is taking some time off from social media to deal with a ‘domestic Covid situations’. The actor didn’t provide any information beyond that. Earlier, Sonu Nigam also confirmed that he, his wife and son have also tested positive for the virus. The singer and his family are at present in Dubai. In recent days, several Bollywood personalities such as John Abraham’s wife, Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and others have tested positive for the virus.
Sharing the link of the song,. Sunny Leone tweeted, "Calling all the aunties in the house!! Let's set the dance floor on 🔥 cause #AuntiyaanDanceKarengi OUT NOW!!'
Sharing an old selfie with the birthday girl Deepika, Isha Koppikar tweeted, "Happy Birthday to this beautiful soul @deepikapadukone Keep rocking, keep growing! Wishing you a fabulous year ahead."
"We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..! #RadheShyamPostponed," tweeted the makers of the Prabha starrer. The film was set to hit big the big screens on January 14.
READ MORE
On, Deepika's birthday, Gehraiyaan makers shared new posters of the Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa starrer along with the release date. Directed by Shakun Batra and made under the Dharam banner, Gehraiyaan will release on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Karan Johar took to Twitter to post, "We can see the shore, till then we’ll dive into your love! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releases Feb 11."