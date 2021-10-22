Entertainment News Live Updates

Actor Ananya Panday has been asked to return to the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai on Friday at 11 am as the probe in drug bust case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, 23, continues. Aryan has been sent to judicial custody till October 30 by a special court in Mumbai. This comes one day after his bail was rejected by the special NDPS court. He has now moved Bombay High Court where the case will be heard on October 26.

Shah Rukh Khan made his first appearance on Thursday after his son’s arrest as he reached Arthur Road jail to meet Aryan. While most of Bollywood has maintained a studied silence on the matter, a few supported the superstar and his family. A few also condemned the media.

“My heart is broken for SRK. May there be light at the end of the tunnel,” filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava wrote in a tweet. Commenting on a video of SRK being surrounded by the media, Pooja Bhatt wrote, “Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever & there is immense pressure on you’ll from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health & safety but how do you’ll explain this pack like behaviour to your own children? Tragic.” Hansal Mehta, meanwhile, said Bollywood has become a ‘punching bag’. “Bollywood is not a place, not a company and definitely not some mafia. It is a loosely coined term for a large number of individuals who work really hard to create, to entertain, to engage and unlike many other professions are always vulnerable to criticism, scrutiny and abuse,” he wrote.

Karnataka BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde has written a letter criticising Aamir Khan’s Ceat ad that advises people against bursting crackers on the streets.

In other entertainment news today, Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her birthday today. Actor-dialogue writer Kader Khan also has his birth anniversary today.