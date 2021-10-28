Entertainment News Live Updates: Hrithik Roshan comments on Aryan Khan case, says ‘if these are the facts, it’s truly sad’

The Bombay High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday. The court started hearing the bail applications of Aryan and co-accused Arbaaz merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Tuesday. The trio was arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs on a cruise ship earlier this month.

Hrithik Roshan was among the celebs who commented on the case. Sharing a video interview of Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave by journalist Faye D’Souza, Hrithik wrote, “If these are facts. It is truly sad.” The advocate is sharing his thoughts on the case and also mentioned how Justice Nitim Sambre, who is hearing the case, has previously given bail to men who have been found in possession of drugs. Hrithik had earlier written an open letter to Aryan as he pledged his support to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan met with the lawyers representing his son on Wednesday night. A photo is doing the rounds on social media where Shah Rukh Khan is seen exiting a five-star hotel after reportedly meeting Aryan’s lawyers.