Thursday, October 28, 2021
Entertainment News Live Updates: Hrithik Roshan comments on Aryan Khan case, says ‘if these are the facts, it’s truly sad’

Entertainment News Live Updates: As Bombay High Court continues hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Thursday, Hrithik Roshan has commented on the case. Ananya Panday, meanwhile, is expected to return to Liger shoot.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 28, 2021 10:11:06 am
aryan khan bail 1200The bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is being heard by the Bombay High Court. (Photo: Aryan Khan/Instagram)

The Bombay High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday. The court started hearing the bail applications of Aryan and co-accused Arbaaz merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Tuesday. The trio was arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs on a cruise ship earlier this month.

Hrithik Roshan was among the celebs who commented on the case. Sharing a video interview of Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave by journalist Faye D’Souza, Hrithik wrote, “If these are facts. It is truly sad.” The advocate is sharing his thoughts on the case and also mentioned how Justice Nitim Sambre, who is hearing the case, has previously given bail to men who have been found in possession of drugs. Hrithik had earlier written an open letter to Aryan as he pledged his support to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan met with the lawyers representing his son on Wednesday night. A photo is doing the rounds on social media where Shah Rukh Khan is seen exiting a five-star hotel after reportedly meeting Aryan’s lawyers.

Live Blog

Follow all the LIVE UPDATES from the entertainment world:

10:11 (IST)28 Oct 2021

Asin celebrated her daughter Arin's birthday. Asin posted videos on her Instagram stories where Arin could also be seen wearing a blue cape with the letters AR on it. CHECK IT OUT

09:55 (IST)28 Oct 2021
Pune Police ‘nab’ Kiran Gosavi, NCB’s ‘independent witness’ in Aryan Khan case

The Pune city police have ‘nabbed’ Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an “independent witness” by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, in connection with a cheating case lodged in 2018.

09:26 (IST)28 Oct 2021
Hrithik has once again shown his support for SRK's son, Aryan
(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan has once again shown his support for Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. Sharing a video interview of Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave by journalist Faye D'Souza on his Instagram story, Hrithik wrote, “If these are facts. It is truly sad.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, who was asked by the Narcotics Control Bureau last week, is expected to shoot for her film Liger with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. While Vijay started shooting for the song a few days ago, Ananya could not join him as she was being questioned by NCB.

The song is being shot at Dream Studio near Royal Palms in Goregaon, Mumbai. A source from the film set revealed, “The shooting of the film began on October 25 but Ananya didn’t turn up as she had to go the NCB office. So, the first two days of the shoot focused only on Vijay Deverakonda and the 80 dancers who were a part of the song.”

