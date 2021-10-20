Entertainment news live updates: Ahead of Aryan Khan’s bail verdict, Javed Akhtar says ‘film industry paying the price for being high profile’

With prominent celebrities commenting on superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest ahead of the orders on his bail plea today to Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra filing a defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra, a lot is going on in the world of entertainment today. For starters, Akshay Kumar’s wife and author Twinkle Khanna recently took to social media to share her opinion on the ongoing Aryan Khan case.

Saying she ‘lost her marbles’ upon reading the development in the case, Khanna compared the entire episode to the wildly popular Netflix series Squid Game. “Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent’s marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest.”

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor scolds paparazzi for asking dad Boney Kapoor to remove mask

Khanna stated that it was unfair what was happening to Aryan as no evidence has been found against him yet. “While his friend was apparently carrying 6 gm of charas, there is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan. Yet, the young boy has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now.”

A special court will be passing orders on the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha at 2.45pm on Wednesday.