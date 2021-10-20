Entertainment news live updates: Ahead of Aryan Khan’s bail verdict, Javed Akhtar says ‘film industry paying the price for being high profile’

With prominent celebrities commenting on superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest ahead of the orders on his bail plea today to Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra filing a defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra, a lot is going on in the world of entertainment today. For starters, Akshay Kumar’s wife and author Twinkle Khanna recently took to social media to share her opinion on the ongoing Aryan Khan case.
Saying she ‘lost her marbles’ upon reading the development in the case, Khanna compared the entire episode to the wildly popular Netflix series Squid Game. “Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent’s marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest.”
Khanna stated that it was unfair what was happening to Aryan as no evidence has been found against him yet. “While his friend was apparently carrying 6 gm of charas, there is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan. Yet, the young boy has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now.”
A special court will be passing orders on the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha at 2.45pm on Wednesday.
When asked if she thinks Aryan's trial is because he is a superstar's son, Kubbra Sait said in her recent interview, "This is not because he is a superstar’s son, or somebody's relative, girlfriend or wife or whatever. Divorces are speculated, marriages are speculated, the consumption of prohibited substances are speculated. Where is the news? This all seems to be speculation to me. I think I love the good old times when we switched on the TV at 9 pm and listened to the news and not your god-damn judgment. I am not interested in your judgment."
Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra for ‘false and baseless allegations’ against them. The legal notice also demands a public apology from Chopra on various media outlets for spreading misinformation about them in an attempt to harm their reputation. This comes after Chopra’s complaint against the couple last week, which she had registered at a Juhu police station on allegations of fraud. Both Sherlyn Chopra and Raj Kundra are presently embroiled in a porn apps case. READ MORE.
Javed Akhtar on Tuesday said the Hindi film industry is under the scanner because of its “high profile” nature and it is the “price” it has to pay. When asked if he feels that Bollywood is being routinely targeted with raids, Akhtar told reporters, "This is the price the film industry has to pay for being high profile. When you are high profile, people have fun pulling you down, throwing muck at you. If you are a nobody, then who has the time to throw stones at you?"
