Entertainment News Live Updates

Bollywood is celebrating the National Film Awards, which took place on Monday. As Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore won the Best Hindi Feature Film award, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti celebrated. She tweeted, “Bhai is sharing this moment of pride with all of us, he is present with us in spirit #NationalFilmAwards Thank You! Folded hands It makes my chest swell with pride to see the award being dedicated to Bhai. Thanks and congratulations to the whole team of #Chhichhore #SushantOurPride.”

The 67th National Film Awards ceremony, which took place in Delhi, also saw Rajinikanth being honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award. On Monday evening, Aishwarya R Dhanush expressed that she is a proud daughter and a proud wife. She celebrated Dhanush’s National Award for the Best Actor and Rajinikanth’s Dadasaheb Phalke award with the actors. “They are mine … and this is history,” she captioned the photo.

The bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will be heard by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha’s bail hearing is also scheduled for today. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, former Attorney General for India, is likely to appear for Aryan Khan in the bail application. “I will appear for Aryan Khan in his bail matter today in Bombay High Court,” Rohatgi was quoted by ANI.

On Monday, Sanjay Gupta lent his support to the actor. He questioned the silence of many of the bigwigs in the film industry since the arrest of the actor’s son. Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug-related case earlier this month.

“Shahrukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL,” he tweeted. Mika Singh agreed with Sanjay’s tweet.

“You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhanyenge.(I think industry will show unity when everyone’s kids will go inside the jail),” Mika’s tweet read.