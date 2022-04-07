Entertainment News Live Updates: Latest updates on Alia-Ranbir’s wedding, where to watch Dasvi and Gullak Season 3

Mumbai also hosted the success bash of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is on the brink of entering the super-exclusive Rs 1000 crore club with its worldwide box office earning. The bash was attended by the film’s director and lead stars along with Aamir Khan, Huma Qureshi and Ayan Mukerji.

At the RRR success bash, which took place in Mumbai last night, Ram Charan said, "I and Tarak have both excelled beautifully; he was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed working in a film as much as RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem, my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli garu for giving me that opportunity."