scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Entertainment News Live Updates: Latest updates on Alia-Ranbir’s wedding, where to watch Dasvi and Gullak Season 3

Entertainment Updates, Bollywood Latest News Today LIVE: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding speculations to today's releases Abhishek Bachchan-Yami Gautam-Nimrat Kaur-starrer Dasvi, and web show Gullak season 3, here are all the latest updates from the entertainment world.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 7, 2022 12:41:02 pm
Entertainment today Updates, Bollywood Latest News TodayBollywood Gossip LIVE Updates: Follow this blog for all the latest updates in the Entertainment world.

Entertainment Live News Update 7 April 2022: Abhishek Bachchan-Yami Gautam-Nimrat Kaur’s Dasvi releases today on Netflix as does the heartwarming little show, Gullak season 3. Bachchan has been on a promotional spree for the film ahead of its release along with his co-stars. In her review of Dasvi, Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Abhishek Bachchan has the rare gift of not taking himself seriously, and is a perfect match for the kind of character he is playing. It’s a pity that the material never quite knows whether it is an exaggerated parody or a sharp comedy with realistic overtones. For a film which wants to nod to inclusivity and gender-upliftment with ‘ladies-log’ as figures of authority, both Nimrit Kaur and Yami Gautam are reduced to standing by.”

Also read |Entertainment News Live Updates: Neetu Kapoor shares a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor, when and where to watch Moon Knight episode 2

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding rumours grow stronger by the day as media speculates about its guest list. The two actors are expected to tie the knot on April 17 with pre-wedding events set to start a few days before. Alia and Ranbir have been dating for 5 years now after meeting on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film is also expected to release later this year.

Live Blog

Entertainment Live Blog 7 April 2022: Entertainment News Live Today, Bollywood Gossip, Celebrity Updates, Alia-Ranbir Wedding Updates:

12:41 (IST)07 Apr 2022
WATCH NEW PROMO | Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gets a release date

Marvel Studios' next big entertainer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive in Indian cinemas on May 6. The makers shared a new promo video.

12:32 (IST)07 Apr 2022
Check out photos from RRR's Rs 1000 crore success bash

RRR team planned a grand success bash in Mumbai last night. RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli were joined by biggies like Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Satish Kaushik, Jeetendra, Javed Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Rakhi Sawant, Palak Tiwari, Johnny Lever, Huma Qureshi, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and many others. CLICK HERE

12:20 (IST)07 Apr 2022
When are you planning to watch Gullak Season 3?
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SonyLIV (@sonylivindia)

Gullak's season 3 is streaming now on SonyLiv.

12:10 (IST)07 Apr 2022
Rishi-Neetu Kapoor’s reception card goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly going to tie the knot between April 13-18. Amid the speculation, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s reception card has surfaced online. CLICK HERE

12:00 (IST)07 Apr 2022
Abhishek Bachchan announced Dasvi's release
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan shared a poster of his latest release and wrote, "On the count of एक, दो, तीन,........आठ, नौ, दस। Presenting to you #Dasvi! Dasvi streaming now on @officialjiocinema and @netflix_in."

Mumbai also hosted the success bash of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is on the brink of entering the super-exclusive Rs 1000 crore club with its worldwide box office earning. The bash was attended by the film’s director and lead stars along with Aamir Khan, Huma Qureshi and Ayan Mukerji.

At the RRR success bash, which took place in Mumbai last night, Ram Charan said, "I and Tarak have both excelled beautifully; he was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed working in a film as much as RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem, my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli garu for giving me that opportunity."

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.