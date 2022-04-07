Entertainment News Live Updates: Latest updates on Alia-Ranbir’s wedding, where to watch Dasvi and Gullak Season 3

Entertainment Live News Update 7 April 2022: Abhishek Bachchan-Yami Gautam-Nimrat Kaur’s Dasvi releases today on Netflix as does the heartwarming little show, Gullak season 3. Bachchan has been on a promotional spree for the film ahead of its release along with his co-stars. In her review of Dasvi, Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Abhishek Bachchan has the rare gift of not taking himself seriously, and is a perfect match for the kind of character he is playing. It’s a pity that the material never quite knows whether it is an exaggerated parody or a sharp comedy with realistic overtones. For a film which wants to nod to inclusivity and gender-upliftment with ‘ladies-log’ as figures of authority, both Nimrit Kaur and Yami Gautam are reduced to standing by.”
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding rumours grow stronger by the day as media speculates about its guest list. The two actors are expected to tie the knot on April 17 with pre-wedding events set to start a few days before. Alia and Ranbir have been dating for 5 years now after meeting on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film is also expected to release later this year.
Marvel Studios' next big entertainer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive in Indian cinemas on May 6. The makers shared a new promo video.
RRR team planned a grand success bash in Mumbai last night. RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli were joined by biggies like Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Satish Kaushik, Jeetendra, Javed Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Rakhi Sawant, Palak Tiwari, Johnny Lever, Huma Qureshi, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and many others. CLICK HERE
Gullak's season 3 is streaming now on SonyLiv.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly going to tie the knot between April 13-18. Amid the speculation, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s reception card has surfaced online. CLICK HERE
Abhishek Bachchan shared a poster of his latest release and wrote, "On the count of एक, दो, तीन,........आठ, नौ, दस। Presenting to you #Dasvi! Dasvi streaming now on @officialjiocinema and @netflix_in."