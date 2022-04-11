Entertainment News Live Updates: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding prep begins, KGF Chapter 2 set for big opening

Entertainment Live News Update 11April 2022: We are here to take away your Monday blues with all the latest news from the world of entertainment. The buzz in the entertainment circuit is of course about the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding. As per reports, Alia and Ranbir’s wedding will take place on April 14. While Alia’s mehendi ceremony will happen on April 13, the couple will have their haldi function in the first half of April 14, and will tie the knot later that day.
Alia’s stepbrother Rahul Bhatt has shared details about the security arrangements on the D-day.
In other news, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey’s release has been postponed yet again. The film was supposed to release on April 14 but will now come out in theatres on April 22. The makers seem to have postponed the release to avoid the box office clash with Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and Vijay’s Beast which will hit the screen on April 14. KGF, which became a pan-Indian hit, is set to have a blockbuster opening day. Yash, in an interview to indianexpress.com, said KGF Chapter 2 is going to be a bigger spectacle than its first iteration.
Runway 34's second trailer is out. It traces the turbulent journey of pilot Vikrant Khanna aka Ajay Devgn.
Actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, seen in films like 2 States, Hichki, Nail Polish, Rocky Handsome and more, passed away in Mumbai. He was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, playing Sanya Malhotra's onscreen grandfather.
Alia Bhatt has reacted to a video by Nikunj Lotia aka BeYouNick that played around Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's reported marriage.
