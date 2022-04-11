scorecardresearch
Monday, April 11, 2022
Entertainment News Live Updates: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding prep begins, KGF Chapter 2 set for big opening

Entertainment Updates, Bollywood Latest News Today LIVE: Latest updates on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding to how Shahid Kapoor's Jersey bowed out of a clash with Yash-starrer KGF 2.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 11, 2022 2:18:05 pm
Entertainment today Updates, Bollywood Latest News TodayBollywood Gossip LIVE Updates: Here are all the latest updates from the Entertainment world.

Entertainment Live News Update 11April 2022: We are here to take away your Monday blues with all the latest news from the world of entertainment. The buzz in the entertainment circuit is of course about the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding. As per reports, Alia and Ranbir’s wedding will take place on April 14. While Alia’s mehendi ceremony will happen on April 13, the couple will have their haldi function in the first half of April 14, and will tie the knot later that day.

Alia’s stepbrother Rahul Bhatt has shared details about the security arrangements on the D-day.

In other news, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey’s release has been postponed yet again. The film was supposed to release on April 14 but will now come out in theatres on April 22. The makers seem to have postponed the release to avoid the box office clash with Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and Vijay’s Beast which will hit the screen on April 14. KGF, which became a pan-Indian hit, is set to have a blockbuster opening day. Yash, in an interview to indianexpress.com, said KGF Chapter 2 is going to be a bigger spectacle than its first iteration.

 

Live Blog

Entertainment Live Blog 11 April 2022:

14:18 (IST)11 Apr 2022
WATCH | Runway 34's second trailer

Runway 34's second trailer is out. It traces the turbulent journey of pilot Vikrant Khanna aka Ajay Devgn.

14:16 (IST)11 Apr 2022
Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passes away

Actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, seen in films like 2 States, Hichki, Nail Polish, Rocky Handsome and more, passed away in Mumbai. He was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, playing Sanya Malhotra’s onscreen grandfather. READ MORE

14:05 (IST)11 Apr 2022
Alia's first reaction on her and Ranbir's wedding speculation

Alia Bhatt has reacted to a video by Nikunj Lotia aka BeYouNick that played around Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's reported marriage. READ THIS

13:52 (IST)11 Apr 2022
Runway 34 Trailer 2 to land at this time

The second trailer of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar starrer Runway 34 will be landing at 2:04 pm today.

This Monday also happens to be the trailer release for Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar starrer Runway 34. Runway 34 trailer will be landing at 2:04 pm today.

KGF 2 team too is busy promoting the film. They also hosted a press meet in Tirupati recently. The film will be out in the theaters on April 14. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

