Entertainment News Live Updates: Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah’s Jalsa trailer drops

It is a busy day in Bollywood as Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah’s Jalsa trailer releases and the team of Bachchhan Paandey, led by actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, will speak to the media ahead of the film’s release.
Jalsa will have its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma from Abundantia Entertainment and Suresh Triveni. Other than Vidya and Shefali, the film stars Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.
Meanwhile, Bachchhan Paandey is directed by Farhad Samji, and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, among others. The film, which had to hit the cinema halls in 2020, will now release on the occasion of Holi on March 18.
Bachchan Paandey stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi along with their director Farhad Samji were seen at Mumbai's Film City. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)
Two new posters of Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal starrer Sharma Ji Namkeen are out and the film will have a world premiere on Amazon Prime on March 31.
Vidya Balan shared, "I couldn't believe it has been ten years already. I remember every day at the shoot. I was outside one of the theatres to meet the audience after they watched the film, I remember that. I am grateful for the film."
Vidya Balan shared at the Jalsa trailer launch, "I really hope it is a good celebration, we haven't had one in two years. I hope it is a true Jalsa in the real sense into the word."
Jalsa director Suresh Triveni shared, "It is becoming addictive working with Vidya. We started shooting this film in July-August 2021, and since I have been surrounded by question marks. Both these women ask so many questions, at times I felt maybe I have done a mistake writing this script (laughs). The amount of involvement they show is commendable."
"While I have worked with so many talented actors, but there is only one Shefali Shah. The first time I faced the camera with her, it was a TV show, I don't know if she even remembers it. Everything she does, inspires me, her filmography is enviable," said Vidya Balan.
"There is always social relevance in what we do, but we are just telling a story. It is great if people pick up something in the layers. We do want to touch people's lives with our story, " shared Vidya. The actor also added, "There is something or the other for every one in this film, not just for women like Maya or Ruksana. Of course, the story is told through these two characters, but it is a universal story, every one will be able to relate to it, even the men."
Talking about Jalsa's cast, Vidya Balan said, "Yes, there are two women characters carrying the film. I see this as a human story, and not a story just held by two women. It could very much be held by two men, but I am very happy Suresh wrote it with two women."
Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah-starrer Jalsa trailer is out now.
Vidya Balan said at the event, "The first time Suresh narrated the script to me, I didn't have the guts to say no. Then pandemic happened, it affected all of us in a deep way, which is beyond our understanding. I read it again after the pandemic, I wanted to do it, and it worked out. I have delved into the grey with this one, and with it I have embraced the grey in me." The actor added, "It is a very fascinating and gripping drama, I can't wait for everyone to watch it. I got to work with Shefali for the first time. She is someone whose work I have looked up to always."
At Jalsa's trailer launch, Shefali Shah shared, "When Suresh called me and showed me the working draft of Jalsa, i had to say yes; it was a no-brainer. I saw so much potential in the film. There were so many nuances and layers in this film. Knowing Suresh, I knew he was seeing through all those layers."
She added, "Ruksana, my character, is very strong and aspirational. She always has a point to make and like every mother she is fierce."
Suresh Triveni said Tumhari Sulu was made in 2017 and a five years gap was enough before he worked with Vidya again. "I have realised that we need fantastic actors for your stories to work well. I had decided to work with Vidya again when I worked with her for the very first time. I kept Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in mind to write this story," he said at Jalsa trailer launch.
