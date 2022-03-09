Entertainment News Live Updates: Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah’s Jalsa trailer drops

It is a busy day in Bollywood as Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah’s Jalsa trailer releases and the team of Bachchhan Paandey, led by actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, will speak to the media ahead of the film’s release.

Jalsa will have its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma from Abundantia Entertainment and Suresh Triveni. Other than Vidya and Shefali, the film stars Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

Meanwhile, Bachchhan Paandey is directed by Farhad Samji, and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, among others. The film, which had to hit the cinema halls in 2020, will now release on the occasion of Holi on March 18.