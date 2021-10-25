67th National Film Awards ceremony: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in an Indian look, see photos

The 67th National Film awards were presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday morning. While actor Rajinikanth was conferred with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut and Dhanush won acting honours. Priyadarshan’s Malayalam period epic Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea won the Best Feature Film while Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, was presented the Best Hindi Film award. The 67th National Film awards were announced in March 2021 but honoured the best in cinema in 2019. The awards were postponed due to the pandemic.
Lovers of films and TV also had some bad news. Actor James Michael Tyler, widely for his recurring role as Gunther on Friends, has died. He was 59. He died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson. Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018. “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’), from the hit series ‘Friends,’ but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” Benson wrote in a tribute.
Salman Khan’s Antim trailer will also release on Monday evening. The film has earlier released a teaser and posters where the actor is seen dressed as a Sikh man. The film also features Salman’s brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma. The event will see Salman addressing the media.
The film Maachis also completes 25 years of its release. The Gulzar drama on Punjab insurgency starred Chandrachur Singh and Jimmy Sheirgill.
(Photo: Doordarshan National/Twitter) Dhanush, Manoj Bajpayee and Rajinikanth was seen with his wife Latha Rajnikanth at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony, which is currently being held in Delhi. While Manoj and Dhanush will be conferred with awards in Best Actor category, Rajinikanth will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award.
The 67th National Film Awards ceremony began in Delhi. The awards will be conferred by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
Ahead of National Film Awards ceremony, Kangana wrote, "Today I am receiving joint National Award for two of my performances.. Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi (2019) Panga(2020) I also co directed Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi Immense gratitude for the teams of these films...
Director Radhakrishnan Parthiban shared a selfie from the rehearsals of the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. The picture, which featured the filmmaker with superstar Vijay Sethupathi, has gone viral on social media platforms.
Maharshi director Vamshi Paidpally arrived at the National Film Awards ceremony. The filmmaker is receiving award for 2019 release Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu, which has been titled a 'wholesome entertainment' film.
Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala arrived at the National Film Awards' ceremony, which is being held in Delhi. Nitesh remembered the film's lead Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion. He said, "Sushant was an integral part of the film, and he will continue to be so. We are very proud. I am sure he will be proud too." "We are dedicating this award to him," Sajid added.
Jury member Biswajeet Chatterjee arrived at the 67th National Film Awards. The legendary actor spoke about how Rajinikanth was chosen for Dadasaheb Phalke award. "We didn't even take five minutes to choose him for Dadasaheb Phalke. He is South's superstar, which the whole world is known about. His journey has been incredible," the actor said.
Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri have arrived at the National Award Ceremony for their film, The Tashkent Files. Pallavi called winning the National Award is a "great moment of happiness and a responsibility." Vivek said the award is a great encouragement. While she won an award for Best Supporting Actress, her husband bagged the prestigious award in the Best Screenplay and Dialogue category.
Singer Sona Mohapatra shared that her film Shut Up Sona has won a National Award at the ceremony, which is being held today in Delhi. "My film #ShutUpSona won a national award & today is the award ceremony in the national capital, #Delhi . I won’t be there in person but thrilled to the moon & back that our rockstar editor @ArjunGourisaria is. Arjun, so so privileged to have you to make this journey with," she shared on Twitter.