67th National Film Awards ceremony: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in an Indian look, see photos

The 67th National Film awards were presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday morning. While actor Rajinikanth was conferred with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut and Dhanush won acting honours. Priyadarshan’s Malayalam period epic Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea won the Best Feature Film while Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, was presented the Best Hindi Film award. The 67th National Film awards were announced in March 2021 but honoured the best in cinema in 2019. The awards were postponed due to the pandemic.

Lovers of films and TV also had some bad news. Actor James Michael Tyler, widely for his recurring role as Gunther on Friends, has died. He was 59. He died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson. Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018. “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’), from the hit series ‘Friends,’ but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” Benson wrote in a tribute.

Salman Khan’s Antim trailer will also release on Monday evening. The film has earlier released a teaser and posters where the actor is seen dressed as a Sikh man. The film also features Salman’s brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma. The event will see Salman addressing the media.

The film Maachis also completes 25 years of its release. The Gulzar drama on Punjab insurgency starred Chandrachur Singh and Jimmy Sheirgill.