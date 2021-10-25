scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
67th National Film Awards ceremony: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in an Indian look, see photos

Entertainment news Live Updates: The 67th National Film Awards will be presented today by the Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. While Rajinikanth will be conferred with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut and Dhanush won acting honours.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 25, 2021 11:24:25 am
national awards winners rajinikanth kangana manoj bajpayeeThe National Film Awards were postponed due to the pandemic. (Photos: Instagram and Express Archives)

The 67th National Film awards were presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday morning. While actor Rajinikanth was conferred with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut and Dhanush won acting honours. Priyadarshan’s Malayalam period epic Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea won the Best Feature Film while Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, was presented the Best Hindi Film award. The 67th National Film awards were announced in March 2021 but honoured the best in cinema in 2019. The awards were postponed due to the pandemic.

Lovers of films and TV also had some bad news. Actor James Michael Tyler, widely for his recurring role as Gunther on Friends, has died. He was 59. He died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson. Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018. “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’), from the hit series ‘Friends,’ but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” Benson wrote in a tribute.

Also read |When a screen test for Tere Mere Sapne landed Chandrachur Singh a role in Gulzar’s Maachis

Salman Khan’s Antim trailer will also release on Monday evening. The film has earlier released a teaser and posters where the actor is seen dressed as a Sikh man. The film also features Salman’s brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma. The event will see Salman addressing the media.

The film Maachis also completes 25 years of its release. The Gulzar drama on Punjab insurgency starred Chandrachur Singh and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Live Blog

Follow this blog for the latest entertainment-related updates.

11:24 (IST)25 Oct 2021
Dhanush and Rajinikanth at 67th National Film Awards ceremony

(Photo: Doordarshan National/Twitter) Dhanush, Manoj Bajpayee and Rajinikanth was seen with his wife Latha Rajnikanth at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony, which is currently being held in Delhi. While Manoj and Dhanush will be conferred with awards in Best Actor category, Rajinikanth will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award.

11:10 (IST)25 Oct 2021
National Film Awards ceremony begins

The 67th National Film Awards ceremony began in Delhi. The awards will be conferred by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

11:03 (IST)25 Oct 2021
Kangana Ranaut chooses an Indian look for National Awards
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Ahead of National Film Awards ceremony, Kangana wrote, "Today I am receiving joint National Award for two of my performances.. Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi (2019) Panga(2020) I also co directed Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi Immense gratitude for the teams of these films...

10:57 (IST)25 Oct 2021
Director Radhakrishnan Parthiban's selfie with Vijay Sethupathi goes viral

Director Radhakrishnan Parthiban shared a selfie from the rehearsals of the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. The picture, which featured the filmmaker with superstar Vijay Sethupathi, has gone viral on social media platforms.

10:32 (IST)25 Oct 2021
Vamshi Paidpally calls National Award 'a sense of responsibility'

Maharshi director Vamshi Paidpally arrived at the National Film Awards ceremony. The filmmaker is receiving award for 2019 release Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu, which has been titled a 'wholesome entertainment' film.

10:31 (IST)25 Oct 2021
Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala dedicate Chhichhore award to Sushant Singh Rajput

Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala arrived at the National Film Awards' ceremony, which is being held in Delhi. Nitesh remembered the film's lead Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion. He said, "Sushant was an integral part of the film, and he will continue to be so. We are very proud. I am sure he will be proud too." "We are dedicating this award to him," Sajid added.

10:23 (IST)25 Oct 2021
Biswajeet Chatterjee arrives at 67th National Film Awards

Jury member Biswajeet Chatterjee arrived at the 67th National Film Awards. The legendary actor spoke about how Rajinikanth was chosen for Dadasaheb Phalke award. "We didn't even take five minutes to choose him for Dadasaheb Phalke. He is South's superstar, which the whole world is known about. His journey has been incredible," the actor said.

10:22 (IST)25 Oct 2021
Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri are here

Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri have arrived at the National Award Ceremony for their film, The Tashkent Files. Pallavi called winning the National Award is a "great moment of happiness and a responsibility." Vivek said the award is a great encouragement. While she won an award for Best Supporting Actress, her husband bagged the prestigious award in the Best Screenplay and Dialogue category.

10:03 (IST)25 Oct 2021
Sona Mohapatra's film Shut Up Sona to be presented with National Award

Singer Sona Mohapatra shared that her film Shut Up Sona has won a National Award at the ceremony, which is being held today in Delhi. "My film #ShutUpSona won a national award & today is the award ceremony in the national capital, #Delhi . I won’t be there in person but thrilled to the moon & back that our rockstar editor @ArjunGourisaria is. Arjun, so so privileged to have you to make this journey with," she shared on Twitter.

The first review of Marvel Studios' latest release Eternals are also in. The movie, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, is about the titular beings who have lived in secret on earth for 7000 years. Created by entities called Celestials, Eternals were tasked with protecting the earth from the Deviants, their misshapen and evil counterparts.

After 40 reviews on aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a score of 73 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

