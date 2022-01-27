Entertainment News Live Updates: First photos from Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s wedding are here

A lot has been happening in the world of entertainment lately. From TV star Mouni Roy getting married to the unveiling of a new poster for the eagerly awaited The Batman movie, celebrities and fans have their plate full with exciting announcements.

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar today in Goa, a day after her sangeet and mehendi photos were all over the internet. The couple tied the knot in a traditional south Indian ceremony.

Apart from the couple’s family members, some colleagues from the entertainment industry were also spotted at Mouni’s wedding festivities. Her close friends Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani seemed to be at the forefront of carrying out traditional rituals ahead of the big day. Arjun recently shared a photo dump from the haldi ceremony where both the friends could be seen laughing and enjoying the function.

Various other images and clips were shared by Roy’s fan clubs on social media. In one, Mouni could be seen dancing to the celebratory number “Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali” from the Karisma Kapoor movie Zubeidaa.