Thursday, January 27, 2022
Entertainment News Live Updates: First photos from Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s wedding are here

Entertainment News Live Updates: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot as per south Indian rituals in Goa on Thursday. See first photos here.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: January 27, 2022 11:49:20 am
mouni roy weddingMouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in a traditional south Indian ceremony. (Photo: Priyam Parikh Pictures/Instagram)

A lot has been happening in the world of entertainment lately. From TV star Mouni Roy getting married to the unveiling of a new poster for the eagerly awaited The Batman movie, celebrities and fans have their plate full with exciting announcements.

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar today in Goa, a day after her sangeet and mehendi photos were all over the internet. The couple tied the knot in a traditional south Indian ceremony.

Apart from the couple’s family members, some colleagues from the entertainment industry were also spotted at Mouni’s wedding festivities. Her close friends Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani seemed to be at the forefront of carrying out traditional rituals ahead of the big day. Arjun recently shared a photo dump from the haldi ceremony where both the friends could be seen laughing and enjoying the function.

Various other images and clips were shared by Roy’s fan clubs on social media. In one, Mouni could be seen dancing to the celebratory number “Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali” from the Karisma Kapoor movie Zubeidaa.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest Entertainment News of the dey here:

11:49 (IST)27 Jan 2022
When Mouni entered her wedding mandap
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nari (@nari.kesari1)

Here's a video of bride Mouni Roy entering her wedding mandap.

11:44 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Glimpses from Mouni's pre-wedding functions
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ᴍᴏᴜɴɪʀᴏʏ ғᴀɴɢɪʀʟ'✨ (@mouniloves143)

11:28 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Have you seen photos from Mouni's haldi?
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@cricbollybuzz)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar posed together at their haldi function. The couple also rocked the dance floor.

11:16 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Mouni Roy chose yellow for her mehendi ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝙉 𝘼 𝘼 𝙂 𝙄 𝙉 𝙃 𝙄 𝙏 𝙎 (@naaginhits)

Mouni Roy dressed in a yellow lehenga for her mehendi function while she chose white attire for her haldi ceremony.

11:12 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Mouni and Suraj's dance at their mehendi
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood_Newso (@bollywood_newso3)

The happy couple was seen dancing at their pre-wedding function.

11:03 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Mouni Roy glowing on her D-day
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood_Newso (@bollywood_newso3)

Here are some more inside photos from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding.

10:54 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Manmeet Singh poses with 'south Indian bride' Mouni
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manmeet Singh (@meet_bros_manmeet)

Singer Manmeet Singh shared photos with the happy bride Mouni Roy.

10:52 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Meet 'Mr and Mrs Nambiar'
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

Arjun Bijlani shared a photo of 'Mr and Mrs Nambiar !!'

10:52 (IST)27 Jan 2022
Suraj Nambiar holds Mouni tight
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Web Khabristan (@webkhabristan)

Mouni and her beau Suraj Nambiar married as per Malayali wedding rituals this morning. Here's a video from Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's wedding.

10:50 (IST)27 Jan 2022
First photos from Mouni Roy's wedding
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddarthan (@siddarthan_vj)

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar in Goa early on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, in Hollywood, fandom had a packed day with the makers releasing a brand new The Batman poster featuring Robert Pattinson in the lead. The said poster also featured other actors from the upcoming Matt Reeves directorial, including Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell.

The Batman will release on March 4 in cinemas.

