Entertainment News of July 30: Shilpa Shetty files Rs 25 cr defamation suit, Sonu Sood turns 48

Actor Shilpa Shetty has moved the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain certain media organizations from publishing any ‘incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory’ content against her on social media and websites in connection with the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in porn apps case. She has sought Rs 25 crore in damages.

Actor Sonu Sood is celebrating his 48th birthday today. More than acting, Sonu is now known for his philanthropic activities during the second wave of Covid-19 and the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in 2020. In a recent fireside chat with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, the actor said philanthropy fulfills him in a way that acting can’t. He also urged the government to break protocols to help migrants during the pandemic.

Singer Sonu Nigam is also celebrating his 48th birthday today. The singer, known for hits like “Sandese Aate Hain,” “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” “Suraj Hua Maddham” among others, recently spoke about reality shows. In a conversation with ETimes, Sonu said, “As a judge, we are here to teach something to the contestants. We should give honest feedback to the participants. Always praising them won’t do any good. Humesha wah wah karoge toh kaise hoga (how will it work, if you always praise them)? We aren’t here to spoil these kids. Even the contestants won’t understand when they have performed well and when they haven’t if we keep praising them.”

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan is celebrating his 51st birthday today. Known for films like The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Tenet among others, Nolan is considered to be one of the finest filmmakers of this generation. Nolan is yet to announce his next film and it is to be seen if he will join hands with Warners Bros again.

Lisa Kudrow is celebrating her 58th birthday today. Lisa is known for playing Phoebe Buffay in the globally popular sitcom Friends. After the show’s reunion that made headlines all over the world, Lisa reunited with Jennifer Anniston and Courteney Cox over the 4th of July weekend. The photos from the same went viral on social media.