Monday, January 10, 2022
Entertainment News Live Updates: Hrithik Roshan gets a special wish from ex-wife Sussanne on birthday

Entertainment news Live Updates: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday today. On the occasion, the makers of Vikram Vedha shared the actor's first look from the film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 10, 2022 12:20:53 pm
Hrithik Roshan birthday, Vikram Vedha, Bob SagetHrithik Roshan turned 48 today. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram, Full House/Twitter)

Bob Saget, the US comedian who delighted millions as the star of television’s Full House, has been found dead in a Florida hotel room, the local sheriff said Sunday. He was 65. Popular actor Jim Carrey led Hollywood as he paid a tribute to the actor. “Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake,” he wrote. Actor Siddharth also paid tribute to the actor. “Thank you for the memories. What a lovely, lovely entertainer gone…too soon,” he wrote via tweets.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s fans and friends are celebrating the actor’s 48th birthday. On Monday morning, Hrithik treated his fans to the first look of Vikram Vedha, a Hindi remake of a Tamil film that originally starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. In the Tamil film, Madhavan played a cop and Vijay played a don. In the Hindi version of the film, Hrithik plays Vedha, while we are still to witness Saif Ali Khan’s first look from the film.

As soon as he shared the look, Madhavan was all praise for the actor’s version of Vedha. In a tweet, he mentioned, “Now that’s a Vedha I do want to see. Wow bro… this is epic.”

ALSO READ |Vikram Vedha first look has Hrithik Roshan on wrong side of the law, see photo

On his birthday eve, Hrithik introduced the newest member of his family on social media. He shared a video of his puppy Mowgli. “Hello world – its me Mowgli!! Atleast that’s what my hooman calls me – I was found under a car by the lovely Rosy who takes care of so many like me – thanks you miss for making the world a better place for the furry folk – now then, guess I’ll be seeing a lot more of you guys – be sure to say hi when you see me,” he wrote along with the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The video has Hrithik’s adorable moment with Mowgli. As soon as he shared the video, many of his friends dropped comments. “Omg so cute,” wrote Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon called Mowgli “paw-dorable,” and Varun Dhawan said having a pet was Hrithik’s “best decision.”

In the world of television, audience witnessed a star-studded grand finale of India’s Best Dancer season 2. Saumya Kamble was announced the winner of of the show. She beat Gourav Sarwan and Roza Rana to take home the trophy, a car and cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Her choreographer Vartika Jha was handed a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

Talking about the win, Saumya said in a statement, “I am overwhelmed with emotions. I would like to thank everyone who voted and supported me in this journey and the ones who have become an integral part of my life. Especially my choreographer and mentor on this show – Vartika didi who has been with me through this journey. I owe a lot to her. Being a part of India’s Best Dancer has been a great learning and I have found likeminded individuals who are as passionate about dancing as I am. I don’t know what the future holds, but dance will surely be an important part of it. I would like to thank all the judges Malaika ma’am, Terence Sir and Geeta Maa who have been a pillar of strength for all of us on the show with their kind words and constant motivation.”

Live Blog

Follow all the LIVE UPDATES here:

12:20 (IST)10 Jan 2022
Bigg Boss 15 extending by two weeks
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In a promo shared on Instagram, Salman Khan announced that Bigg Boss 15 will be extended by two weeks.

12:10 (IST)10 Jan 2022
Asim Riaz and Umar Riaz's latest post wins hearts

Asim Riaz on Sunday posted a picture with his brother Umar Riaz's picture after his eviction from Bigg Boss 15. The picture is receiving immense love from their fans.

11:55 (IST)10 Jan 2022
You are an amazing dad: Sussanne wishes Hrithik
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and friend Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share a video of the Vikram Vedha actor with his sons. 'U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always 😁♥️🥳 🤗🌟🌟 bigggg hug,' she captioned the video.

11:49 (IST)10 Jan 2022
Anil Kapoor calls Hrithik Roshan 'insanely good looking'
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor shared photos with Hrithik Roshan to wish him on his birthday. "Hrithik you belong to a rare breed of actors .. talented, insanely good looking, exclusively selective and madly passionate about your craft. I have seen you go above and beyond to hone one of the main instruments at an actor's disposal - your body and your face…You always deliver beyond expectations and it’s going to be an absolute pleasure to share screen space with you in Fighter … Looking forward Duggu .. Happy Birthday," Anil wrote. Anil and Hrithik will be sharing the screen space in Fighter.

Meanwhile, India is facing the third wave of Covid-19. With the rising cases, several states have induced partial lockdowns, with theater, gyms and other services facing the wrath. While Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise had a great run at the box office, Ranveer Singh's latest release 83 suffered.

“I feel exhilarated to have created this film which has received so much love but at the same time there is a disappointment that not everybody who wants to watch it can see it today because the pandemic is there with historic numbers. We nurtured the film for two years, waited for the correct time so that everybody gets to see it on the big screen.

“But with this pandemic, despite our best planning, one can never get it right. We did not know that the explosion (of cases) would literally take place on the day of our release. December 24 is when we (the country) hit 6,000 cases and in 10 days we crossed a lakh. It was just sad,” 83 director Kabir Khan told PTI.

