Entertainment News Live Updates: Hrithik Roshan gets a special wish from ex-wife Sussanne on birthday

Bob Saget, the US comedian who delighted millions as the star of television’s Full House, has been found dead in a Florida hotel room, the local sheriff said Sunday. He was 65. Popular actor Jim Carrey led Hollywood as he paid a tribute to the actor. “Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake,” he wrote. Actor Siddharth also paid tribute to the actor. “Thank you for the memories. What a lovely, lovely entertainer gone…too soon,” he wrote via tweets.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s fans and friends are celebrating the actor’s 48th birthday. On Monday morning, Hrithik treated his fans to the first look of Vikram Vedha, a Hindi remake of a Tamil film that originally starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. In the Tamil film, Madhavan played a cop and Vijay played a don. In the Hindi version of the film, Hrithik plays Vedha, while we are still to witness Saif Ali Khan’s first look from the film.

As soon as he shared the look, Madhavan was all praise for the actor’s version of Vedha. In a tweet, he mentioned, “Now that’s a Vedha I do want to see. Wow bro… this is epic.”

On his birthday eve, Hrithik introduced the newest member of his family on social media. He shared a video of his puppy Mowgli. “Hello world – its me Mowgli!! Atleast that’s what my hooman calls me – I was found under a car by the lovely Rosy who takes care of so many like me – thanks you miss for making the world a better place for the furry folk – now then, guess I’ll be seeing a lot more of you guys – be sure to say hi when you see me,” he wrote along with the video.

The video has Hrithik’s adorable moment with Mowgli. As soon as he shared the video, many of his friends dropped comments. “Omg so cute,” wrote Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon called Mowgli “paw-dorable,” and Varun Dhawan said having a pet was Hrithik’s “best decision.”

In the world of television, audience witnessed a star-studded grand finale of India’s Best Dancer season 2. Saumya Kamble was announced the winner of of the show. She beat Gourav Sarwan and Roza Rana to take home the trophy, a car and cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Her choreographer Vartika Jha was handed a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

Talking about the win, Saumya said in a statement, “I am overwhelmed with emotions. I would like to thank everyone who voted and supported me in this journey and the ones who have become an integral part of my life. Especially my choreographer and mentor on this show – Vartika didi who has been with me through this journey. I owe a lot to her. Being a part of India’s Best Dancer has been a great learning and I have found likeminded individuals who are as passionate about dancing as I am. I don’t know what the future holds, but dance will surely be an important part of it. I would like to thank all the judges Malaika ma’am, Terence Sir and Geeta Maa who have been a pillar of strength for all of us on the show with their kind words and constant motivation.”