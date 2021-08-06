scorecardresearch
Friday, August 06, 2021
Entertainment news of August 6: When and where to watch Navarasa

Entertainment news of August 6: Navarasa stars Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Aishwarya Rajessh among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Updated: August 6, 2021 9:30:41 am
NavarasaNavarasa will stream on Netflix.

The much-awaited Tamil anthology film Navarasa will premiere today at 12:30 pm on Netflix. The anthology has prominent directors and top actors collaborating for nine short films based on nine rasas (emotions). Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, K.V. Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem have directed the short films, along with actor Arvind Swamy, who is also making his directorial debut.

Around 40 top actors, including Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Aishwarya Rajessh among others star in Navarasa. Music composers AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran and top cinematographers Santosh Sivan, Balasubramaniem, Manoj Paramahamsa are also part of the project.

Also read |Mani Ratnam says Navarasa was a learning experience for him

Navarasa has been produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. It is a charity project, and the proceeds from the film will benefit about 12,000 workers of the Tamil film industry who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Suicide Squad, the latest superhero film from DC, continues to engage fans even on day two of its release. One of the most awaited movies of the year, The Suicide Squad released in theatres on Thursday. Directed by James Gunn, it is a soft reboot of the 2016 movie Suicide Squad.

Also read |The Suicide Squad review: Politics of this DC film packs a punch

The movie has so far received positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote in her review, “The smartest sleight of hand about The Suicide Squad is that its politics packs a punch. For, James Gunn realises that the craziest thing aren’t the freaks fighting the battle on the screen. It’s the government pulling the strings from behind, going forth into worlds it has no idea about, setting people against each other, and investing millions and 30 years to build monsters like the starfish, that is the ostensible villain of this film. It’s a delectable irony when the pretty thing with its riot of colours crushes the men with their machines.”

Follow all the latest Entertainment updates.

09:30 (IST)06 Aug 2021
Manoj Bajpayee decodes why his characters become so popular

Manoj Bajpayee is happy that the success of his recent projects has made the young generation aware about his earlier work. “People below 19 or 16 years of age are going back to my past films and watching them, taking interest in them. So it’s a very happy situation to be in,” the seasoned actor told indianexpress.com. READ MORE

09:30 (IST)06 Aug 2021
09:22 (IST)06 Aug 2021
Neha Kakkar shared a series of clicks and wrote, "How the journey starts V/S how it ends for me! 🤩😴 #NehuDiaries."

09:12 (IST)06 Aug 2021
Sara Ali Khan on parents Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s divorce

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan may have described his divorce with first wife Amrita Singh ‘the worst thing ever’ given the way it impacted his children, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, but the young actor herself takes it in her stride and believes it was a good decision for her parents.

Sara recently said that it “was the best decision to make at the time.” In an upcoming episode of Voot Original Feet Up With The Stars Season 3, Sara spoke about how living separately gave Saif and Amrita more fulfilling lives. READ THIS

08:49 (IST)06 Aug 2021
What to watch on August 6

From Navarasa on Netflix to Dial 100 on ZEE5, here's what you should watch on OTT platforms today. CHECK THIS OUT

Singer-host Aditya Narayan turned 34 on Friday. Son of legendary playback singer Udit Narayan, Aditya has so far hosted 12 reality shows. The popular host, however, recently announced that he wants to stop hosting on television. He says that 2022 will be his final year as a host on Indian television.

Speaking to Times Of India, Aditya said, "2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments which I will complete in the coming months. I have such beautiful associations and relations in the industry that agar main abhi chhod doonga toh it will be like abandoning the ship midway. I am laying the foundation for my way out."

