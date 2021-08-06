Entertainment news of August 6: When and where to watch Navarasa

Navarasa will stream on Netflix.

The much-awaited Tamil anthology film Navarasa will premiere today at 12:30 pm on Netflix. The anthology has prominent directors and top actors collaborating for nine short films based on nine rasas (emotions). Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, K.V. Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem have directed the short films, along with actor Arvind Swamy, who is also making his directorial debut.

Around 40 top actors, including Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Aishwarya Rajessh among others star in Navarasa. Music composers AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran and top cinematographers Santosh Sivan, Balasubramaniem, Manoj Paramahamsa are also part of the project.

Also read | Mani Ratnam says Navarasa was a learning experience for him

Navarasa has been produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. It is a charity project, and the proceeds from the film will benefit about 12,000 workers of the Tamil film industry who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Suicide Squad, the latest superhero film from DC, continues to engage fans even on day two of its release. One of the most awaited movies of the year, The Suicide Squad released in theatres on Thursday. Directed by James Gunn, it is a soft reboot of the 2016 movie Suicide Squad.

Also read | The Suicide Squad review: Politics of this DC film packs a punch

The movie has so far received positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote in her review, “The smartest sleight of hand about The Suicide Squad is that its politics packs a punch. For, James Gunn realises that the craziest thing aren’t the freaks fighting the battle on the screen. It’s the government pulling the strings from behind, going forth into worlds it has no idea about, setting people against each other, and investing millions and 30 years to build monsters like the starfish, that is the ostensible villain of this film. It’s a delectable irony when the pretty thing with its riot of colours crushes the men with their machines.”