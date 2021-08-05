scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Entertainment News of August 5: Ajay Devgn’s love-filled wish for Kajol on her birthday

Entertainment News of August 5: As Kajol celebrates her birthday, two of India’s most iconic films – Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Mughal-e-Azam are also celebrating their anniversaries.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 5, 2021 9:25:49 am
Entertainment news of August 5: It is Kajol's birthday today. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kajol is celebrating her 47th birthday today. Kajol was last seen in the Renuka Shahane directed Netflix film Tribhanga where she played the role of a woman who is reflecting on the tumultuous relationship she has shared with her mother, and how it has affected her relationship with her daughter.

The trailer of BellBottom has the world going gaga over actor Lara Dutta, who is playing the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in this Akshay Kumar film. Lara took to Instagram to thank her fans and shared, “The response to our trailer for #BellBottom and the appreciation for the role of Mrs. Indira Gandhi has been overwhelming and my heart is filled with gratitude!”

She added, “And I’d also like to thank and give full credit to Vikram Gaikwad and his team for the incredible prosthetics and make up! Can’t wait for you’ll to watch the film in the theatres!! See you there on the 19th of August!!!”

See in photos |Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelgangers: Aashita Singh, Manasi Naik, Aamna Imran, Sneha Ullal and Mahlagha Jaberi

August 5 marks the anniversary of two of Hindi cinema’s most iconic films – Mughal-e-Azam and Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam starring Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Durga Khote among others released in theatres in 1960 and over the last six decades, it has become the most celebrated Hindi film all across the world. The film’s plot follows the fictional tale of Salim and Anarkali, the star-crossed lovers, whose love is not supported by Emperor Akbar.

K Asif’s film is said to have inspired many modern-day filmmakers including Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Mughal-e-Azam is one of the few films that was released in black & white with the famed song “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” being filmed in technicolour.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest Entertainment updates.

Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun also released on August 5 in 1994. The Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer film was released in the year that was named ' International Year of the Family' by the United Nations General Assembly. The central theme of the film was to bring back the concept of joint families which resonated with the masses at the time.

With over 10 songs and 3 hours of run-time, the film was quite lengthy but was enjoyed by the audience nevertheless. At the domestic box office, the film grossed over Rs 70 crore at the time (as per Bollywood Hungama) and was a huge hit in the overseas market as well.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.