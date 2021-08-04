scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Entertainment News on August 4

Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife has approached a Delhi court alleging physical, emotional and mental abuse by her husband.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2021 9:23:32 am
BellBottomBellbottom will hit theatres on August 19.

The wife of singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has approached a Delhi court alleging physical, emotional and mental abuse by her husband. She stated in her plea that Singh “showed no shame in attacking, browbeating, manhandling, cheating and causing irreparable harm to the woman he was supposed to cherish and protect. The Applicant, on the other hand, brought back (Singh) from the abyss into light.”

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh has issued a notice to the singer and given him time till August 28 to file a reply in the matter.

It seems like the week of big announcements for the Indian film industry. While the makers of Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom unveiled its trailer on Tuesday, Telugu star Allu Arjun announced his much-anticipated actioner Pushpa will arrive in cinema halls this Christmas.

Bellbottom, said to be inspired by true events, is set in 1984 and follows a RAW agent (Akshay Kumar) on India’s first covert operation following a plane hijack.

Not only did Akshay Kumar’s friends from Bollywood shower praise on the trailer, but they also showed support for the thriller as it will probably mark the beginning of the return of cinemas in the country. “Team BellBottom is here to bring back theatrical experience in style on 19th August. Invigorating trailer, guys. Congratulations Jackky and team,” tweeted Hrithik Roshan. While Ajay Devgn wrote, “Congratulations Akki. The trailer of Bell Bottom is terrific. I am so glad you are taking the lead in making it a theatrical release. With you in this endeavour. Always stay ahead.” Varun Dhawan also commended Akshay Kumar’s decision to take Bellbottom to theatres.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

While Delhi, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat have allowed the resumption of cinema halls with 50 per cent occupancy, the Maharashtra government is yet to follow suit. Multiplex Association of India on Tuesday tweeted its disappointment with the government’s decision and appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to open theatres.

Tuesday also brought cheer for Allu Arjun’s fans as the actor announced his upcoming film Pushpa will release in two parts. The first part has been titled Pushpa: The Rise, and it will hit screens on December 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest Entertainment updates.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj turned 56 today. Vishal is known for not only delivering powerful stories like Maqbool, Makdee, Haider and Omkara but also for composing memorable albums that include all of his directorials and films like Maachis, Ishqiya and The Jungle Book. Vishal's next is expected to be an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel.

It's singer-actor Kishore Kumar's 92nd birth anniversary as well. Kishore remains one of the greatest singers that India has ever seen. The multi-talented artiste gave Hindi cinema not only some of the best songs but also visual moments that remain etched in our memories even years after he's gone.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd