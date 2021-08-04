Entertainment News on August 4

Bellbottom will hit theatres on August 19.

The wife of singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has approached a Delhi court alleging physical, emotional and mental abuse by her husband. She stated in her plea that Singh “showed no shame in attacking, browbeating, manhandling, cheating and causing irreparable harm to the woman he was supposed to cherish and protect. The Applicant, on the other hand, brought back (Singh) from the abyss into light.”

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh has issued a notice to the singer and given him time till August 28 to file a reply in the matter.

It seems like the week of big announcements for the Indian film industry. While the makers of Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom unveiled its trailer on Tuesday, Telugu star Allu Arjun announced his much-anticipated actioner Pushpa will arrive in cinema halls this Christmas.

Bellbottom, said to be inspired by true events, is set in 1984 and follows a RAW agent (Akshay Kumar) on India’s first covert operation following a plane hijack.

Not only did Akshay Kumar’s friends from Bollywood shower praise on the trailer, but they also showed support for the thriller as it will probably mark the beginning of the return of cinemas in the country. “Team BellBottom is here to bring back theatrical experience in style on 19th August. Invigorating trailer, guys. Congratulations Jackky and team,” tweeted Hrithik Roshan. While Ajay Devgn wrote, “Congratulations Akki. The trailer of Bell Bottom is terrific. I am so glad you are taking the lead in making it a theatrical release. With you in this endeavour. Always stay ahead.” Varun Dhawan also commended Akshay Kumar’s decision to take Bellbottom to theatres.

While Delhi, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat have allowed the resumption of cinema halls with 50 per cent occupancy, the Maharashtra government is yet to follow suit. Multiplex Association of India on Tuesday tweeted its disappointment with the government’s decision and appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to open theatres.

Tuesday also brought cheer for Allu Arjun’s fans as the actor announced his upcoming film Pushpa will release in two parts. The first part has been titled Pushpa: The Rise, and it will hit screens on December 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.