Entertainment news of August 2: Shilpa Shetty gets Richa Chaddha’s support, Divya Dutta gives a peek into Dhaakad

Bollywood is gearing up to return to sets and theatres. Kartik Aaryan on Sunday shared a picture of himself, expressing how he is getting back to what he loves the most. In the photo, Kartik is riding a bike. Sharing the photo on his Instagram account, Kartik captioned the picture, “After 5 months, on the way to shoot. Did what I love the most.” The photo received several comments from Kartik’s friends. Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “Looking so good,” while Bosco Martis commented, “Ye Bullet meri jaan.” Kartik’s upcoming film’s director Sameer Vidwans also expressed his excitement. Kartik has signed a couple of films. The actor will be seen Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy and Captain India. Kartik will also be seen in Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which originally starred Allu Arjun.

In other news, the Bombay High Court on Saturday adjourned hearing on a plea filed by businessman Raj Kundra alleging that his arrest in the adult films case was illegal as he was not served legal notices as per law. Kundra, along with his associate Ryan Thorpe who has also been arrested, has sought interim bail pending hearing of his plea seeking quashing of the case. Last week, Raj Kundra’s wife and actor Shilpa Shetty approached the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain various media organisations from publishing any ‘incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory’ content against her on social media and websites in connection with the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in adult films case. The interim application filed by Shetty seeking damages to the tune of Rs 25 crore in the defamation suit stated that respondents are causing ‘irreparable harm’ and damage to her reputation with the aim of sensationalising news and increasing their readership and viewership. The court, however, refused to gag media. “You chose a life in the public eye then all this will come as part of the territory. Your life is under a microscope,” Justice Patel said. The court noted that the freedom of press has to be balanced with the right to privacy of an individual.

Shetty also sought an injunction against further publication of ‘completely false, erroneous, derogatory and defamatory’ information. The actor also received support from Richa Chadha and Hansal Mehta who tweeted against trolling of Shilpa on social media handles.

On the other hand, August is going to be a treat for cinema lovers. From crime thrillers, action dramas to romantic comedies, there is something or other to stream this month. The month begins with Navarasa, a Tamil anthology starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Aishwarya Rajessh in films directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, K.V. Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem. The Kissing Booth 3, Comedy Premiere League, Mr Corman, See Season 2, Shershaah, Kuruthi and many others are set to stream on OTT platforms this month.