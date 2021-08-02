scorecardresearch
Monday, August 02, 2021
Entertainment news of August 2: Shilpa Shetty gets Richa Chaddha’s support, Divya Dutta gives a peek into Dhaakad

Entertainment news of August 2: Kartik Aaryan gets back on the sets, Divya Dutta shares sneak-peek of her look in Dhaakad, Sooraj Pancholi reacts to Jiah Khan case and much more.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 2, 2021 12:40:44 pm
bollywood news kartik aaryan raj kundra shilpa shetty anushka sharmaHere's everything that is happening in Bollywood. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram, Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Bollywood is gearing up to return to sets and theatres. Kartik Aaryan on Sunday shared a picture of himself, expressing how he is getting back to what he loves the most. In the photo, Kartik is riding a bike. Sharing the photo on his Instagram account, Kartik captioned the picture, “After 5 months, on the way to shoot. Did what I love the most.” The photo received several comments from Kartik’s friends. Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “Looking so good,” while Bosco Martis commented, “Ye Bullet meri jaan.” Kartik’s upcoming film’s director Sameer Vidwans also expressed his excitement. Kartik has signed a couple of films. The actor will be seen Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy and Captain India. Kartik will also be seen in Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which originally starred Allu Arjun.

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

In other news, the Bombay High Court on Saturday adjourned hearing on a plea filed by businessman Raj Kundra alleging that his arrest in the adult films case was illegal as he was not served legal notices as per law. Kundra, along with his associate Ryan Thorpe who has also been arrested, has sought interim bail pending hearing of his plea seeking quashing of the case. Last week, Raj Kundra’s wife and actor Shilpa Shetty approached the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain various media organisations from publishing any ‘incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory’ content against her on social media and websites in connection with the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in adult films case. The interim application filed by Shetty seeking damages to the tune of Rs 25 crore in the defamation suit stated that respondents are causing ‘irreparable harm’ and damage to her reputation with the aim of sensationalising news and increasing their readership and viewership. The court, however, refused to gag media. “You chose a life in the public eye then all this will come as part of the territory. Your life is under a microscope,” Justice Patel said. The court noted that the freedom of press has to be balanced with the right to privacy of an individual.

Shetty also sought an injunction against further publication of ‘completely false, erroneous, derogatory and defamatory’ information. The actor also received support from Richa Chadha and Hansal Mehta who tweeted against trolling of Shilpa on social media handles.

ALSO READ |Streaming in August 2021: Shershaah, Bhuj The Pride of India, Dial 100

On the other hand, August is going to be a treat for cinema lovers. From crime thrillers, action dramas to romantic comedies, there is something or other to stream this month. The month begins with Navarasa, a Tamil anthology starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Aishwarya Rajessh in films directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, K.V. Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem. The Kissing Booth 3, Comedy Premiere League, Mr Corman, See Season 2, Shershaah, Kuruthi and many others are set to stream on OTT platforms this month.

Live Blog

Follow all the live updates here:

12:40 (IST)02 Aug 2021
Anushka reveals what keeps Virat on his toes. Watch
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

12:30 (IST)02 Aug 2021
Esha Deol aces push-ups, shares video
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

Esha Deol, who made her debut as a producer with Ek Duaa, dropped a video of herself. In the video, the actor is acing push-ups. She also motivated her fans to work out.

12:21 (IST)02 Aug 2021
Virat Kohli turns photographer for Anushka Sharma, actors calls him 'a really good fan'
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

On Monday, Anushka Sharma treated fans to some happy pictures of herself. When Virat Kohli commented "Who took these pictures?," Anushka replied, "A really good fan."

12:10 (IST)02 Aug 2021
Akshay Kumar welcomes fans to theatres with his next BellBottom
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

As theaters are set to open, Akshay Kumar invites his fans to experience his upcoming film BellBottom on the silver screen. The film releases on August 19.

12:05 (IST)02 Aug 2021
Divya Dutta to play Rohini in Dhaakad: 'A look I will remember always'
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25)

On Monday, Divya Dutta took to Instagram to share the look of her character from her upcoming film Dhaakad, which also stars Kangana Ranaut.

Talking about Shershaah, director Vishnu Varadhan told indianexpress.com, "Whatever you see on screen actually happened. That’s the beauty of it. It’s also documented as such. When you talk to people around him, family, friends and officers that served with him, sometimes you really tend to believe is it really true? But that’s what actually happened. Like the dialogues he has spoken in the film are what he said in his life. Imagine what kind of a man he was. A guy, who’s very daring, flamboyant, a daredevil… These are all the traits of someone becoming a legend."

