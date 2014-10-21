Enjoyed working in ‘Lingaa’: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is making her Tamil debut opposite superstar Rajinikanth in upcoming Tamil actioner ‘Lingaa’.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is making her Tamil debut opposite superstar Rajinikanth in upcoming Tamil actioner ‘Lingaa’, says she thoroughly enjoyed working in the film and also learnt from the experience.

“Lingaa is done!! Thanks to @superstarrajini sir and the entire team for this opportunity. Enjoyed working on this film and learnt a lot,” Sonakshi tweeted Monday.

Directed by K.S. Ravi Kumar, ‘Lingaa’ marks Rajinikanth’s third film with the filmmaker after ‘Muthu’ and ‘Padayappa’.

The film, which is slated for release Dec 12, also features Anushka Shetty, Santhanam and Karunakaran in important roles.

