Daya Nayak pays emotional tribute to Nana Patekar: ‘You inspired me by playing me’

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s sudden death at the age of 75 on October 8 has left the film industry and his fans in shock. Over his decades-long career, Nana delivered several memorable performances, including that of Inspector Sadhu Agashe in the 2004 crime drama Ab Tak Chhappan, a character inspired by real-life police officer Daya Nayak. In a recent social media post, Nayak paid an emotional tribute to the actor, remembering him as a close friend and brother.

Taking to his X handle, the encounter specialist Daya Nayak shared an emotional tweet. He wrote, “I can’t quite believe you are gone… we spoke just a few days ago, and somehow the thought that that was our last conversation feels impossible to believe.”

The actor praised Nana Patekar’s versatility as an actor and recalled his portrayal in Ab Tak Chhappan. “Such a wonderfully versatile actor and the extraordinary way you inhabited every character you played. You inspired me while playing a character inspired by me..you didn’t simply portray a police officer—you made people understand the person behind the uniform, the pressures, the humanity and what it truly means to be a police officer. And you did it with such honesty and depth.”

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“But beyond the actor was the friend—the Nana I could always count on. Warm, dependable, generous and always there when it mattered. I will miss you terribly. I feel incredibly lucky to have known you, and most of all, to have called you my friend and brother.. Till we meet again, Nana.. You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered, always. Om Shanti,” Nayak concluded.

I can’t quite believe you are gone… we spoke just a few days ago, and somehow the thought that that was our last conversation feels impossible to believe..

..such a wonderfully versatile actor and the extraordinary way you inhabited every character you played. You inspired me while playing a character inspired by me..you didn’t simply portray a police officer—you made people understand the person behind the uniform, the pressures, the humanity and what it truly means to be a police officer. And you did it with such honesty and depth..

But beyond the actor was the friend—the Nana I could always count on. Warm, dependable, generous and always there when it mattered.

I will miss you terribly. I feel incredibly lucky to have known you, and most of all, to have called you my friend and brother..

Till we meet again, Nana..

You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered, always.

Om Shanti 🙏 — DAYA NAYAK (@DayaBNayak) October 8, 2026

Daya Nayak also shared a couple of pictures and a video along with the note. In the clip, Nayak can be seen touching Nana Patekar’s feet and greeting him.

Released in 2004, Ab Tak Chhappan was directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Ram Gopal Varma. The film was inspired by the life of Mumbai Police encounter specialist Daya Nayak, who was credited with killing 56 alleged criminals in police encounters. A sequel, Ab Tak Chhappan 2, was released in 2015.

Nana Patekar died at 75 in Goa, after suffering a cardiac arrest. His son, Malhar, confirmed the death to The Indian Express. “Yes, the information is true. I am in Pune right now and reaching Goa. I will come up with detailed statement. He died due to natural reasons,” he said.

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Nana will be accorded a state funeral to recognise his contribution to theatre and Indian cinema.