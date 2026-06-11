Emraan Hashmi’s Haridwar shoot in trouble as bar signboard on set upsets locals

Actor Emraan Hashmi‘s ongoing shoot in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, has reportedly run into trouble after a set created for the project sparked objections from local residents. While details about the film have not been officially disclosed, videos from the location have surfaced online, showing a tense exchange between members of the public and the production team.

Why did the controversy erupt?

According to reports, the film’s crew had constructed a mock restaurant setup as part of the shoot. The set featured a signboard that read “Cafe & Bar”, which allegedly upset some local residents.

The objection reportedly stemmed from the use of the word “Bar” in Haridwar, a city widely regarded as one of Hinduism’s holiest pilgrimage destinations. Locals felt that such signage was inappropriate and did not align with the religious and spiritual significance of the city.