Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Emraan Hashmi’s Haridwar shoot in trouble as bar signboard on set upsets locals
A film set linked to Emraan Hashmi's shoot in Haridwar sparked controversy after locals objected to a bar signboard installed at the location.
Actor Emraan Hashmi‘s ongoing shoot in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, has reportedly run into trouble after a set created for the project sparked objections from local residents. While details about the film have not been officially disclosed, videos from the location have surfaced online, showing a tense exchange between members of the public and the production team.
Why did the controversy erupt?
According to reports, the film’s crew had constructed a mock restaurant setup as part of the shoot. The set featured a signboard that read “Cafe & Bar”, which allegedly upset some local residents.
The objection reportedly stemmed from the use of the word “Bar” in Haridwar, a city widely regarded as one of Hinduism’s holiest pilgrimage destinations. Locals felt that such signage was inappropriate and did not align with the religious and spiritual significance of the city.
The disagreement soon escalated into a heated argument between residents and members of the film unit.
Viral videos capture tense moments
Several videos from the location are now circulating on social media. The clips show security personnel and a member of the production team attempting to calm those gathered at the spot.
उत्तराखंड –
हरिद्वार में इमरान हाशमी के फिल्म सेट (एक मकान) पर “बार एंड रेस्टोरेंट” का बोर्ड लगा देखकर हिंदू संगठन भड़क गए, हंगामा खड़ा कर दिया। उन्हें आपत्ति थी कि ऐसा बोर्ड नहीं लगाना चाहिए, जिससे देवभूमि हरिद्वार की पवित्रता खराब हो। pic.twitter.com/cn7UcSlQbA
— Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) June 11, 2026
Emraan Hashmi does not appear in the viral videos, and reports suggest that the actor was not present at the location when the confrontation took place.
While videos of Emraan interacting with fans in Uttarakhand have also surfaced online, confirming that he is currently in the state for a shoot, there has been no official announcement regarding the project being filmed in Haridwar.
View this post on Instagram
The actor has also not reacted publicly to the controversy.
Which project is Emraan Hashmi shooting?
At present, it remains unclear which film Emraan Hashmi is working on in Uttarakhand. The actor currently has multiple projects lined up, including Awarapan 2, the sequel to his 2007 cult film, and the Telugu spy thriller G2, a follow-up to 2018’s Goodachari.
A few days ago, the makers of Awarapan 2 announced that filming had officially wrapped. Sharing the update on Instagram, the team wrote, “OGs know this isn’t just a wrap. He came back for you. In cinemas August 14.”
Since production on Awarapan 2 has already been completed, it remains unclear whether Emraan is currently filming G2 or another project that has yet to be announced.
ALSO READ: Rs 370 biryani row: Pranit More turned the woman into material; sexual coercion into a joke
Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming films
Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Netflix’s Taskaree, where he played a customs officer. He also made a brief appearance in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
His next major release is Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar. The sequel aims to build on the emotional legacy of the original film. Disha Patani also plays a key role in the project.
The film, scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, will face competition from Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947.
Apart from Awarapan 2, Emraan will also be seen in G2, the sequel to Goodachari. While Adivi Sesh returns as Agent Gopi, the film features Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead and is slated for a summer 2026 release.
The actor is also part of Gunmaaster G9, which is being positioned as a tribute to the era of unabashed Bollywood masala entertainers. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05