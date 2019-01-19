Emraan Hashmi starrer Why Cheat India leaked online by Tamilrockers

Soumik Sen directorial Why Cheat India is the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers, as the full movie has been released online. The film stars Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

TamilRockers is a torrent website. It uploads pirated versions of Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English, Malayalam, Kannada and other language films on their site. The authorities have failed to stop Tamilrockers as the site keeps changing its domain extension.

Released on January 18, Why Cheat India has received mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics.

In the film, Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a conman. He is the mastermind behind the entrance examination scam which has a team of toppers who write exams for other candidates for money.

The film highlights the corruption which prevails in the Indian education system.

Speaking about Why Cheat India, Emraan, in an interview to IANS, had said, “I have seen how exam papers are leaked during exams. Some of my friends’ friends bought question papers in advance and later they failed in the exam because they got the wrong set of questions. I have seen how students paid money to invigilators to fill the answer papers. I never got involved in such activities, but I have seen them happen.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie only one and a half stars. In her review, she wrote, “Done well, this film on cheating and faking, and winning and losing could have been a timely, hard-hitting exposition: of a rotten, corrupt education system which sets more score by rote learning rather than learning per se, and a society which values the end and turns a blind eye on the means.”

She added, “But Why Cheat India is disjointed and disappointing, never quite knowing which side it is on, even as it spends time showing us how good students can be ruined by greed, and how parents can put killing pressure on their children in their struggle to break the vicious gap between present debt and potential income.”

With the weekend here, the film is expected to rake in good numbers at the box office.