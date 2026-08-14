Emraan Hashmi vs Sunny Deol 19 years later: Awarapan 2 reverses 2007 box office loss

In 2007, Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Deol went head-to-head at the box office, with their respective films Awarapan and Apne releasing alongside each other.

The highly anticipated day has finally arrived, with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 hitting theatres after much anticipation. However, the gangster actioner is not the only major release this Independence Day weekend. Sunny Deol’s Partition-era drama Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, has also arrived in cinemas. It is a clash between two very different films, and, in many ways, two very different actors. Interestingly, this is not the first time Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Deol have found themselves competing at the box office.

Awarapan flopped

In 2007, Mohit Suri’s Awarapan released on June 29, alongside Anil Sharma’s boxing drama Apne, which brought Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol together on screen. Interestingly, Awarapan had a very underwhelming start at the box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film grossed just Rs 79 lakh on its opening day and Rs 2.88 crore over its opening weekend. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 4.47 crore, while the film eventually ended its worldwide run with a gross of Rs 12.18 crore. It was subsequently declared a flop.