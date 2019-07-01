Emraan Hashmi to play IAF officer KC Kuruvilla in Vayusena

Emraan Hashmi is gearing up to portray retired Air Commodore Kariyadil Cheriyan Kuruvilla (KC Kuruvilla) in director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s next film, Vayusena.

Advertising

Vijay shared in a statement, “Emraan hasn’t played a character like this before, and he loves such roles. It was an instant nod from him. It’s a human interest story that starts with the 1971 Indo-Pak war and ends with the Indo-Pak Kargil War of 1999. We plan to film at a real airbase, and it’d be great if the authorities allow us to use real fighter planes to present the story correctly and realistically. We are hopeful that the permission will come through soon.”

According to the makers, the film “will tell the story of KC Kuruvilla, who served with a Fighter Bomber Squadron in the Western Sector in 1972 during the Indo-Pak war. In December 1971, he carried out two back-to-back airstrike missions over Chander airfield and Chistian Mandi, inflicting heavy damage to the enemy base. On 6 December 1972, however, his aircraft crashed after getting hit by Pakistan’s anti-aircraft fire. He survived and was awarded the Vir Chakra in 1973.”

Vayusena is expected to go on floors in November and this Emraan Hashmi starrer will be wrapped up in one start-to-finish schedule.