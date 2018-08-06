Emraan Hashmi to portray detective who solved 120 child kidnapping cases for free

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Father’s Day will start rolling in 2019. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Father’s Day will start rolling in 2019.

Emraan Hashmi is all set to essay the role of India’s top detective Suryakant Bhande Patil. Patil is credited with solving 120 child kidnapping cases for free. The film is titled Father’s Day and will be an “emotional” father-son story. The script will be based on the book Drishyam Adrishyam by author Praful Shah. While debutant director Shantanu Baagchi will helm Father’s Day, Ritesh Shah is penning the screenplay and dialogues.

Talking about the film, Emraan said, “Suryakantji’s story is very heartbreaking but greatly inspiring. It’s rare to find a person who has dedicated his whole life to helping find kidnapped children of others that too for free. I am extremely proud to be playing him in the film.”

Priya Gupta from Mataram Films remarked, “Emraan is a fantastic actor. This film will for the first time see him in an extremely emotional role. It deals with an important subject of child safety and will be a thrilling and deeply emotional film. Suryakantji’s story is extremely inspiring and moving and we are proud to be presenting it.”

Producer Kalpana Udyawar from Mataram Films added, “This story needs to be told. We are proud of this being our first film.”

Father’s Day will be produced by Emraan Hashmi, Priya Gupta and Kalpana Udyawar and will be shot in 2019 in Maharashtra.

Emraan was last seen in Baadshaho, alongside Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and others. The film received poor reviews and was a failure at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd