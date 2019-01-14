Emraan Hashmi’s son Ayaan declared cancer-free

Actor Emraan Hashmi on Monday revealed his son Ayaan has been declared cancer-free.

Ayaan was diagnosed with a rare case of kidney cancer in 2014 at the age of three.

“Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes.”

“Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle!” Emraan posted on Twitter alongside three pictures of him and his son.

The actor had also co-written a book titled The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer along with Bilal Siddiqi.

The book chronicled his son’s struggle with the dreaded disease. The 39-year-old actor will be next seen in Why Cheat India. The film releases on Friday.