Emraan Hashmi safe after narrow escape from car flip accident on Gunmaaster G9 set

Emraan Hashmi has been busy shooting the climax of his upcoming film, Aditya Datt’s action romance Gunmaaster G9, which is slated to release in cinemas on November 27. While the makers have already released a teaser and a couple of songs from the film, they’re busy locking the climax, with the scheduled release less than a month and a half away.

Emraan Hashmi’s narrow escape on Gunmaaster G9 set

A video doing the rounds online showed a major accident that took place on the sets of Gunmaaster G9 during the climax shoot. A car, which was suspended mid-air, flipped and crashed onto a van parked below. While the impact was quite high, Emraan, who was present very close to that point, narrowly escaped any harm, with the crashing car coming extremely close to his face. SCREEN reached out to the actor’s spokesperson, who confirmed the accident indeed took place during the climax shoot of Gunmaaster G9, but Emraan is “fine”.