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Emraan Hashmi safe after narrow escape from car flip accident on Gunmaaster G9 set
Emraan Hashmi's spokesperson confirmed the actor is doing "fine" after a major accident during the climax shoot of Gunmaaster G9.
Emraan Hashmi has been busy shooting the climax of his upcoming film, Aditya Datt’s action romance Gunmaaster G9, which is slated to release in cinemas on November 27. While the makers have already released a teaser and a couple of songs from the film, they’re busy locking the climax, with the scheduled release less than a month and a half away.
Emraan Hashmi’s narrow escape on Gunmaaster G9 set
A video doing the rounds online showed a major accident that took place on the sets of Gunmaaster G9 during the climax shoot. A car, which was suspended mid-air, flipped and crashed onto a van parked below. While the impact was quite high, Emraan, who was present very close to that point, narrowly escaped any harm, with the crashing car coming extremely close to his face. SCREEN reached out to the actor’s spokesperson, who confirmed the accident indeed took place during the climax shoot of Gunmaaster G9, but Emraan is “fine”.
Earlier this year, during another sequence in Haridwar, a public uproar was stirred after they mistook the film set for a bar in the holy city. “We go to shoot scenes with necessary props, at places without any intention of hurting anybody’s feelings. We always respect the system and follow all the rules. After speaking to the local people, we sorted it out,” producer Deepak Mukut had said at the time.
About Gunmaaster G9
Gunmaaster G9 marks the reunion of Emraan and director Aditya Datt 20 years after the 2006 romantic thriller Dil Diya Hai. They’re best known for their 2005 romantic thriller Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Himesh Reshammiya, who had a breakthrough as a music composer and singer with that film, will also reunite with the duo for their upcoming movie.
Himesh and Emraan also have a stellar track record, having collaborated on popular songs like the title track of Aashiq Banaya Aapne, “Aap Ki Kashish” from the same film, and most popularly, “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa” from Anant Mahadevan’s 2006 erotic thriller Aksar. Gumaaster G9 also stars Genelia D’Souza and Aparshakti Khurana among others.
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Gunmaaster G9 is inspired from the iconic role Mithun Chakraborty essayed in Raveekant Nagaich’s 1979 spy thriller Surakksha. He reprised the same role in Nagaich’s 1981 sequel Wardat. Emraan will be seen headlining the film after the blockbuster box office success of his latest release, Nitin Kakkar’s action thriller Awarapan 2 earlier this year.
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