Emraan Hashmi yet to join Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif for Tiger 3 shoot, says ‘I’ve not shot for the film’

Even as fans can’t contain their excitement at the possible clash between Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the upcoming third installment of Tiger series, the Chehre actor is not ready to speak about the film yet.

The rumours of Emraan Hashmi being in the film were fuelled after photos of him working out at the gym went viral a few months ago. There was much speculation that he has even shot for the film. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Emraan, however, said, “Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film. In-fact, I am not a part of the film. I don’t know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film.”

Commenting on his bulked-up body which many took as a part of his character prep for his role in Tiger 3, Emraan added, “But that’s me working out in the gym. I am not making the body for any specific world. I just want to be fit.” In February, however, a source close to the film’s production had told PTI that Emraan had come on board the Yash Raj Films (YRF) production.

In March, Emraan Hashmi had said even though he was yet to sign on the dotted lines, he is looking forward to working on the blockbuster franchise. “I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully it will come true,” the actor had told PTI.

See Emraan Hashmi’s latest photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Emraan Hashmi will be seen along with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in the Rumy Jafry directorial, Chehre. The mystery thriller was earlier scheduled for July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was later set to release on April 30 only to be postponed again in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19.

The film Chehre finally has a new release date and is all set to hit the theatres on August 27. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, and Raghubir Yadav.

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina are in Russia to shoot for Tiger 3. Ek Tha Tiger (2012), the first movie in the franchise, was helmed by Kabir Khan, while the second film Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Maneesh Sharma will be directing the third installment.