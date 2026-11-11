‘I wasn’t a goon’: Emraan Hashmi packs a punch in explosive Gunmaaster G9 trailer, watch

Emraan Hashmi, who recently made headlines with the success of Awarapan 2, is back with another action thriller, Gunmaaster G9. The makers unveiled the film’s trailer on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into what appears to be an intense revenge drama. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role.

The trailer opens with Emraan delivering a powerful dialogue: “The priest wears his tilak, the brother wears his faith and we wear our love on our heads. But one day someone trampled them underfoot.”

Watch Gunmaaster trailer here:

We then get a glimpse of a wounded Genelia Deshmukh, who plays Emraan’s love interest in the film. The trailer also offers glimpses of their romantic relationship, with Emraan promising her, “I can’t make you laugh. But, I will never let anyone make you cry.”