‘I wasn’t a goon’: Emraan Hashmi packs a punch in explosive Gunmaaster G9 trailer, watch

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Emraan Hashmi, who recently made headlines with the success of Awarapan 2, is back with another action thriller, Gunmaaster G9. The makers unveiled the film’s trailer on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into what appears to be an intense revenge drama. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role.
The trailer opens with Emraan delivering a powerful dialogue: “The priest wears his tilak, the brother wears his faith and we wear our love on our heads. But one day someone trampled them underfoot.”
Watch Gunmaaster trailer here:
We then get a glimpse of a wounded Genelia Deshmukh, who plays Emraan’s love interest in the film. The trailer also offers glimpses of their romantic relationship, with Emraan promising her, “I can’t make you laugh. But, I will never let anyone make you cry.”
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As the trailer progresses, we are introduced to Emraan Hashmi’s character through a police officer, who describes him as someone who was once a goon but has since changed his ways. However, Emraan is quick to correct him, saying, “I wasn’t a goon but master in my field.”
The premise appears reminiscent of Ghajini, although Emraan’s character does not seem to suffer from any memory-loss condition. Aparshakti Khurana plays the primary antagonist, a psychopathic killer who appears to take pleasure in committing murders.
Emraan’s character promises an intense revenge saga, with the actor delivering another hard-hitting dialogue: “I will not kill each one and burn them on the pyre. First I will lay you on the pyre and then I will kill you.”
Gunmaaster G9’s music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, who has also lent his voice to several songs.
The film also marks the reunion of Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Datt nearly two decades after they collaborated on Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005.
On the professional front, Emraan was last seen in Awarapan 2, the sequel to his 2007 film Awarapan. Despite the original film’s underwhelming box-office performance, it went on to develop a cult following over the years. Following the sequel’s release, reports have also suggested that the makers are planning a third instalment.
Gunmaaster G9 is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, where it will clash at the box office with Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya.