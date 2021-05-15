Emraan Hashmi on Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt’s professional split: ‘All good things come to an end’

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt made movies for over thirty years under their banner Vishesh Films. Earlier this year, the two announced a shocking professional separation. In a recent interview, actor Emraan Hashmi, who started his acting career with the Bhatt clan, opened up about Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s split.

Expressing his dismay at Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s separation, Emraan said in an interview with Times Of India, “I have many fond memories of Vishesh Films. I just wish we all come back together to do a film. I don’t know what the subject will be, though… All good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them.”

The actor also shared that keeping professional differences aside, he is still in touch with both the brothers. He said, “As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them. Mukeshji wished me before Mumbai Saga. I am in touch with Mahesh Bhatt.”

After three decades of churning out hit films under the Vishesh Films banner, brothers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt went their separate ways earlier this year. Mukesh Bhatt had said in a statement, “Mahesh is not out of Vishesh Films per se. Please get this clear. The company Vishesh Films has been mine. My brother was a Creative Consultant on several projects even after he had stopped directing. If I have a film hereafter where I need him, he will be there for his creativity. We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore.”