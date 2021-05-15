scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Most read

Emraan Hashmi on Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt’s professional split: ‘All good things come to an end’

Emraan Hashmi shared that he is still in touch with Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
May 15, 2021 4:30:11 pm
Mahesh bhatt- emraan hashmi- mukesh bhattEmraan Hashmi called Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's professional split unfortunate. (Photos: Shaheen Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, Vishesh Films/Instagram)

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt made movies for over thirty years under their banner Vishesh Films. Earlier this year, the two announced a shocking professional separation. In a recent interview, actor Emraan Hashmi, who started his acting career with the Bhatt clan, opened up about Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s split.

Expressing his dismay at Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s separation, Emraan said in an interview with Times Of India, “I have many fond memories of Vishesh Films. I just wish we all come back together to do a film. I don’t know what the subject will be, though… All good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them.”

The actor also shared that keeping professional differences aside, he is still in touch with both the brothers. He said, “As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them. Mukeshji wished me before Mumbai Saga. I am in touch with Mahesh Bhatt.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

After three decades of churning out hit films under the Vishesh Films banner, brothers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt went their separate ways earlier this year. Mukesh Bhatt had said in a statement, “Mahesh is not out of Vishesh Films per se. Please get this clear. The company Vishesh Films has been mine. My brother was a Creative Consultant on several projects even after he had stopped directing. If I have a film hereafter where I need him, he will be there for his creativity. We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

khatron ke khiladi season 11
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya excited about ‘once in a lifetime experience’, Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka Tripathi turn posers

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement
x