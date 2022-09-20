Emraan Hashmi on reports he was injured in Kashmir stone pelting incident: ‘It’s inaccurate, people have been very warm…’

After it was reported widely that stones were pelted at a film crew in Kashmir recently, rumours began circulating that actor Emraan Hashmi was injured during the incident.

However, Emraan on Tuesday took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the subject and tweeted, “The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate.”

The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate . — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 20, 2022

Emraan is currently shooting for a project called Ground Zero in Kashmir. The actor had reached Kashmir in August and has been there for the past few weeks. After Emraan’s post, several fans tweeted at him and breathed a sigh of relief that the artiste was safe, even as several of them wanted to know which movie Emraan was shooting for in the lovely but tension-filled Kashmir. “Sir, which movie shooting is going on?” wrote one user, while another person commented, “Fir bhi Bhai stay safe, kahi wo aapko Sunny Deol na samajh le.”

“I was hoping that news was not true.. thankfully it’s not true.. stay safe and enjoy emmi bhai ..” tweeted yet another user.

On the work front, Emraan is looking forward to the release of Tiger 3, the third installment of the franchise which is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie also stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Emraan also has Selfiee, which features Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty in pivotal roles as well.