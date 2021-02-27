Emraan Hashmi: My character in Mumbai Saga is a gangster in uniform

Actor Emraan Hashmi has a packed 2021 as he has two big-ticket films, Mumbai Saga with John Abraham and Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan, releasing in the upcoming months.

In Mumbai Saga, Emraan plays a tough cop who is up against John Abraham’s gangster. At the film’s trailer launch event in Mumbai on Friday, the Murder actor spoke about why he chose to be a part of the Sanjay Gupta directorial.

He said, “When Sanjay came to discuss Saga, I had pre-decided that he has come to offer a gangster role, I don’t know why. I was very pleasantly surprised when he said, ‘You’re playing a cop’. After that, I was quite anxious because I didn’t want to play a straight-jacketed uni-dimensional cop. And then Sanjay said that this cop is no less than a gangster.”

Hashmi also opened up about how he doesn’t like playing simple and straightforward characters and likes to “chew-on” more layered and grey roles. He said, “When Sanjay said that Inspector Vijay Savarkar (Emraan’s character in Mumbai Saga) is a gangster in uniform, I got excited because I had something to chew on in this film. I have never seen characters as black or white, all the characters I have done live in a grey world, which I find to be very relatable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Emraan was last seen in a grey role in Milan Luthria’s Once Upon in Mumbai. On returning to the gangster thriller genre after a long time, Emraan said, “It is difficult to constantly surprise people in a genre, especially a gangster genre, hence I didn’t pick up a gangster script all these years, they were not offering that surprise factor, all of it seemed like a copy of something that is already done, but this (Mumbai Saga) is unique in its time and the narrative.”

Mumbai Saga, helmed by Sanjay Gupta is bankrolled by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar. Along with John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover.

Mumbai Saga is scheduled to release on March 19, 2021.