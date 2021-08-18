Emraan Hashmi-Krystle Dsouza get romantic in Chehre’s Rang Dariya, co-star Rhea Chakraborty shares thoughts on living in kalyug

The first song from Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre dropped on Wednesday. The romantic number “Rang Dariya” features Emraan alongside Krystle D’souza. In contrast to the film’s thrilling storyline, the music video comes as a happy surprise projecting the sweet love story between the two lead characters.

The music video released by the makers has Emraan and Krystle’s characters going out on multiple dates, and slowly falling in love with each other. There is also a hint that these characters might be dating sneakily as in one of the sequences, Krystle gets uncomfortable as Emraan reaches out to her at a party. The television star, who is making her Bollywood debut looks gorgeous but we cannot say the same about her acting skills.

Composed by Gourov Dasgupta, “Rang Dariya” has been penned by Farhan Memon, while Yasser Desai has given vocals for it. The soulful song has a 90s touch to it with a hook, making you instantly connect with it. However, the chemistry between Emraan and Krystle is quite a dampener. Guess the song is only fit to be heard, not seen!

While Chehre readies up for its theatrical release on August 27, actor Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to pen her thoughts on living in ‘kalyug’. Sharing a story, the actor wrote about how holding tight to one’s family and loved ones will take us out of the dark times.

“We live in the `kal-yug’, it’s the time when humanity will be challenged and human values will be given ample opportunity to collapse. We need to come together, find love and compassion in our hearts and hold on to those human values we were taught as children. It’s the only way to live through these dark times.. So hold on tight to your families and loved ones.. Because love truly conquers all,” Rhea Chakraborty shared.

Announcing the arrival of the films at cinema halls, Amitabh Bachchan shared the release date on Twitter with a short dialogue promo of the film. Along with the clip, he wrote, “T 3995 – CAUTION You have been warned! Be ready to #FaceTheGame, kyunki yeh ilzaam aap par bhi lag sakta hai. #Chehre, releasing on 27th August in cinemas near you.”

The film’s trailer revealed that Amitabh Bachchan is playing a lawyer in the film, and Emraan Hashmi is playing a business executive. The trailer has them holding a mock trial where Bachchan puts Hashmi on the stand. What starts off as a game, soon turns into an intimidating ride for Hashmi’s character.