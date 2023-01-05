When Emraan Hashmi revealed that he gets ‘slapped around’ by wife Parveen Shahani for doing kissing scenes

Actor Emraan Hashmi has emerged from his past image as a ‘serial kisser’, but there was a time when he’d only be asked about this. The actor would also talk about how his wife, Parveen Shahani, reacts to the many kissing scenes that he used to have in his movies.

In a couple of old interviews, Emraan said that she actually hits him for making out on screen. “She still sulks. She doesn’t hit me as hard now, earlier it used to be with a bag, now it’s just with the hand. So, she has kind of come down over the years,” Emraan told IANS in 2016, at the launch of his book The Kiss of Life.

He also revealed how he placates her. “Always buy her bags, for every kiss, for every film. She has got a cupboard full of bags, there’s one cupboard dedicated to bags. As many times, but bag is only once. We’ve had a barter deal; that way I told her that I’ll be broke. Don’t take money for everything, take money for the film and buy a bag with it,” he said.

But it was a different story altogether in 2010. Digital Spy quoted him as saying that he is awaiting his ‘quota of slaps’ after Parveen watches his film Crook. “I do get slapped around by my wife always after she comes out of the first screenings of my films. Obviously I expect her not to understand but she knows that these are my professional decisions which I have to comply with,” he said.

In a 2014 appearance on Koffee with Karan, he recalled an anecdote about how his wife reacted during a screening of one of his movies. “In the first seat my wife digging her nails into my hand like ‘what the hell have you done and you haven’t prepared me for this and what are you doing because this is not Bollywood’. When the hands came off, there were four jabs… I was injured…I was bleeding,” he said, adding that Parveen ‘hasn’t accepted’ the truth of his job, but that they have arrived at a ‘common ground’.

The actor was last seen in the film Dybbuk, and will next be seen in Tiger 3 and Selfiee. Emraan married Parveen Shahani in 2006. They have a son named Ayaan.